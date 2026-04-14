Phillies Complete Trade With Dodgers Centered Around Pitcher

Philadelphia Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski leaves no stone unturned in his quest to make the team as strong as possible.

Seeing a chance to improve the long-term outlook of the Phillies, he jumped at the opportunity. As shared by Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer on X, Philadelphia has traded right-handed pitcher Griff McGarry to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In exchange for McGarry, the Phillies are receiving international bonus pool space and a player to be named later or cash considerations. For Philadelphia, adding some more bonus pool space will help them pursue players in international free agency to develop in their farm system.

McGarry was originally selected in the 31st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers but opted to take the collegiate route. He pitched four seasons with the Virginia Cavaliers, throwing 134 innings with 186 strikeouts and a 4.84 ERA.

Phillies trade Griff McGarry to Dodgers

Feb 20, 2025; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Griff McGarry (71) participates in media day at BayCare Ballpark. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite the seemingly underwhelming numbers, the Phillies liked him enough to select him in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. It did look like a sound investment by the franchise with how well he pitched to start his professional career.

Across eight appearances in 2021 with Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore, he had a 2.96 ERA in 24.1 innings and an eye-popping 43 strikeouts. The strikeout stuff was evident in college, and it continued in his first full season as a professional.

In 2022, McGarry threw 87.1 innings across three different levels: Jersey Shore, Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He had a 3.71 ERA with 130 strikeouts.

His performance that season was good enough that Baseball Prospectus placed him inside their top 100 prospects at No. 51. Philadelphia looked to have gotten a steal in the 2021 MLB Draft, but his performance took a nosedive in the following years.

The Phillies have traded Griff McGarry to the Dodgers in exchange for international bonus pool space and a player to be named later or cash considerations. — Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) April 14, 2026

McGarry has more than held his own in the lower minor league levels, pitching exceptionally well in Double-A. But, during his opportunities at the Triple-A level, he has gotten rocked consistently.

In 45 games with Lehigh Valley, McGarry has an 8.48 ERA across 52 innings. He has walked more batters, 68, than he has struck out, 66. That is a recipe for disaster and likely played a part in the Phillies being willing to part ways with him.

Before the trade to the Dodgers, he had a 9.00 ERA in his first five appearances with Lehigh Valley, issuing seven walks and hitting one batter across four innings with only four strikeouts.