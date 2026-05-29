Three Keys for Phillies Against Dodgers In NLDS Rematch

Following a sweep of the San Diego Padres on the road, the Philadelphia Phillies will be heading to Los Angeles for a three-game set over the weekend against the Dodgers. With this being a rematch of their postseason matchup from last year, the Phillies will be seeking some revenge.

The last time that Philadelphia was in Los Angeles, it was a night to forget. A poor decision and a bad throw by Orion Kerkering resulted in a loss for the Phillies and the team saw their season come to an end.

While Kerkering is pitching well and will be ready to get back on the mound, the team around him is also performing much better than at the start of the year. Entering this series, Philadelphia is now (29-27). Considering the (9-19) start, it is clear that they are on a nice roll. Now, a road matchup against the Dodgers is never easy, and this will be a great challenge. Here are three keys to the series.

Keep Trea Turner Going

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

With a bad start to the season, the Phillies recently made a lineup switch and moved Turner out of the leadoff spot and down to the two-hole. Batting in between Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper is one of the best spots in the league, and so far, the results have been great.

Turner has been able to hit a home run in each of the two games since the move, and he will be looking to sustain that level of success. With right-handed hitting being such a problem for the team this year, Turner is a player that they have to get more out of.

Luzardo/Painter Build Confidence

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

While it will be Zack Wheeler in the opener on Friday night, he will be followed by Andrew Painter and Jesus Luzardo. Wheeler has been fantastic since coming back from injury, and he will be seeking to set the tone.

After him, it will be Painter and Luzardo taking the mound on Saturday and Sunday. Both of these pitchers have had some inconsistencies this year, but have been much better of late. For Luzardo, he has allowed just two runs in his last three starts, and he has really found his groove. This will be a tough test for both of them, but this very well could be an opponent that Philadelphia will be facing in the playoffs.

Remain Above .500

Philadelphia Phillies player Bryce Harper | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

With the Phillies entering the series two games over the .500 mark, the ultimate goal should be to win this series and head back home over .500 still. This is certainly a feasible task for Philadelphia with how well they have been playing, but the Dodgers are a tough opponent.

If the Phillies can win this series, it will instantly give them more credibility about being back and a contender once again. This was always going to be a tough road trip, and Philadelphia coming out with two series wins would be really impressive.