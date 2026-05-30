Phillies Cameo Has Led to Dominance for Reliever on Verge of Promotion

READING, Pa. -- Alex McFarlane was a Big League pitcher with the Philadelphia Phillies -- for a little less than 24 hours.

The hard-throwing right-handed reliever was called up by the Phillies as an eighth reliever in the midst of the team's worst stretch of the season. McFarlane didn't know how long he was going to be up for, but he wanted to make the most of the opportunity.

"I took everything from that experience,' McFarlane said. "It was awesome. I was ready to pitch. Whatever they needed from me."

As it turned out, Philadelphia just needed an extra arm in the bullpen. McFarlane was sent back down to Reading the next morning, his big league dreams gone just as quickly as they appeared.

Alex McFarlane dominating Double-A Reading

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane (71) poses for media day. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

That didn't slow down McFarlane. The Phillies prospect has been on a tear since.

He was sent down on April 25, and since that point, McFarlane hasn't given up a run in 12 appearances. He's thrown 12.1 innings, allowed seven hits, with 16 strikeouts to six walks.

The most important number? 0.00 ERA.

"Any time I go out there, it's just making sure i get my routines down and sticking to that," McFarlane said. "I'm keeping my arm healthy and keeping my body healthy, doing what I need to do to get moving, and doing what I need to do when asked."

There is some part of McFarlane's routine that isn't changing, and that's the music he listens to. McFarlane likes the reggae music, mainly Bob Marley and Richie Spice.

He did change his entrance song since returning to Reading, going with "Love My Life" by Demarco -- a famous reggae artist from Jamaica.

McFarlane was born in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and has the personality of someone who grew up on the beach. Fitting.

"It's a good island song," McFarlane laughed. "When that song plays, they know who it is. It's not like a scary closer song, but it's my vibe."

Is a promotion in McFarlane's future?

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane (71) poses for media day. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

McFarlane is overdue for a step up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley at this stage of the game. He has a 0.48 ERA in 19 games at Double-A Reading, only giving up one run in 18.2 innings. Opponents are hitting just .172 off him, as he has 26 strikeouts to 10 walks.

Pitching in front of Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski on Thursday night, McFarlane showed off his arsenal. His fastball averaged 97-98 mph, while his sinker was at 96-97 mph.

McFarlane walked two batters, but struck out the side to finish off a 5-1 victory. He struck out Caleb Lomavita on that 98 mph sinker and froze Maxwell Romero Jr. -- his college teammate at the University of Miami -- on an 84 mph sweeper.

Alex McFarlane strikes out the side in the 9th



Froze Maxwell Romero on an 84 mph sweeper after throwing fastballs and sinkers hitting 98 mph.



McFarlane has a 0.48 ERA this season.



K on 97 mph sinker, 97 mph sinker, 84 mph sweeper. #Phillies pic.twitter.com/1Iq4YrxWpg — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrPHL) May 29, 2026

That sweeper may be McFarlane's ticket back to the big leagues, a pitch he's been working on this offseason.

"It's been a very consistent pitch for me this year," McFarlane said. "It's a good strikeout pitch. I'm looking forward to continue developing it."

The talented righty may have accomplished all he could at Reading, but a majority of the organization's top prospects are with the Fightin' Phils. Gage Wood, Aroon Escobar, Dante Nori, Carson DeMartini, Kehden Hettinger, Bryan Rincon, and Raylin Heredia are the notable ones who have started games for Reading this year -- and Moises Chace is on his way back from Tommy John surgery.

There's something to be said regarding all these players coming through the system together. McFarlane is a part of that core, even if his trajectory has been sped up since Philadelphia moved him to the bullpen last year.

McFarlane is just enjoying life in Reading. That promotion will come soon enough.

"We're worried about getting wins for the Reading Fightin' Phils," McFarlane said with a smile. "I'm gonna do what I need to do."

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