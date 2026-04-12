Phillies Lineup Showing Concerning Early Season Signs in Key Stat

When taking a look at the Philadelphia Phillies lineup, on paper, this should be one of the most productive groups in baseball.

This lineup is loaded with talented hitters, possessing All-Stars such as Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, and J.T. Realmuto. Adolis Garcia is looking to bounce back, and there are strong supporting players such as Bryson Stott, Brandon Marsh, and rookie Justin Crawford.

However, thus far in the 2026 regular season, this is a group that is performing woefully under expectations. The Phillies are averaging 3.57 runs per game, which is below the league average of 4.29

Only the Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, and Chicago White Sox are scoring fewer runs per game.

Phillies offense not meeting expectations

Apr 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott (5) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Of course, it is way too early to write this group off and think major changes need to be made. However, there is a concerning development early in the season with this lineup: they cannot hit left-handed pitching.

Entering play on April 12, Philadelphia has had 126 at-bats against a southpaw. They have produced a paltry .159/.264/.238 slash line, which puts them in 29th, 27th and 28th in baseball, with their OPS of .502 being 29th.

The Phillies have already racked up 35 strikeouts against left-handed pitching while drawing 15 walks. They have managed only 20 hits as a team with four doubles and two home runs.

Harper has one of the long balls, along with backup catcher Rafael Marchan. Bohm, Schwarber, Turner and Edmundo Sosa are responsible for the doubles.

The nine RBI they have produced are tied for the third least in the MLB with the Colorado Rockies. Only the Yankees and White Sox have fewer, with six and seven, respectively.

Phillies bats have been ice cold agianst left-handed pitchers

Apr 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) gets ready to hit during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Some of the right-handed hitters on the team whom manager Rob Thomson would expect to excel against southpaws have not gotten going yet.

Garcia has a .200/.200/.200 slash line in 10 plate appearances against them. Turner has a .059/.158/.118 slash line in 19 plate appearances against lefties. Bohm is at .154/.267/.231 in 13 at-bats.

Schwarber isn’t coming out of the lineup, but he has struggled to the tune of a .150/.261/.200 slash line with 10 strikeouts in 20 at-bats.

It will be something worth keeping an eye on as the season moves along. If players don’t start to heat up against southpaws, some changes are going to have to be made to the roster to help balance things out.