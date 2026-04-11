Phillies Receive Encouraging Performance From Pitcher To Snap Losing Streak

The Philadelphia Phillies came into Saturday afternoon seeking to snap a three-game losing streak while hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks. Fortunately, the team was able to put together a strong effort and secure the victory.

Coming into Saturday, the Phillies were a team on a three-game losing streak with some serious issues. Against the San Francisco Giants, they were shut out in the final two games of the series. For an offense that has the talent that Philadelphia has, that was shocking to see.

On their return home on Friday, the team was able to score four runs in the first inning off Michael Soroka but didn’t score for the rest of the game and took the loss. While four runs isn’t great production, spotting a pitcher the caliber of Jesus Luzardo a lead like that in the first inning usually results in a win. However, the left-hander has had some inconsistencies so far this season and blew the lead in the fifth inning.

With Philadelphia dropping the first game of the series, the matchup on Saturday was very important. However, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, there was reason to be concerned about how they might perform. The right-hander has not pitched well so far this season, but he was able to put together a strong outing, and they snapped the losing streak.

Walker Provides Encouraging Start

; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The 33-year-old is certainly a hard pitcher to figure out for the Phillies. He has had some really good stretches and also some really bad ones for the team. In 2024, he was one of the worst starting pitchers in baseball with an ERA of 7.10.

After basically being written off, he was able to have a bounce-back campaign for the team in 2025, totaling a 4.08 ERA. With Zack Wheeler out to start the year and Ranger Suarez leaving in free agency, the Phillies knew that they would be relying on Walker to contribute in the early part of the year.

With two bad starts to the year, it was easy to be concerned about Walker taking the ball on Saturday, trying to snap a losing streak. However, he was able to have his best game of the season, recording his first win of the year after going five innings and allowing just two runs.

Due to the uncertainty of when Wheeler will be back, Walker pitching well is going to be important going forward for the team. Hopefully, the strong outing against Arizona will be a sign of things to come.