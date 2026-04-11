How to Watch Phillies Attempt to Snap 3-Game Skid: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Philadelphia Phillies returned home on Friday night to start a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks but were unfortunately defeated by their National League West foe.

Coming off a bad series against the San Francisco Giants in which they were shut out in the final two games, the Phillies came back home and got things going offensively early. A four-run first inning set the tone for the team early on, and with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, things were looking good. The southpaw started the game out strong, but fell apart in the fifth inning, allowing five runs.

So far this year, the left-hander has been inconsistent, flashing some elite ability and then also struggling. While it is early in the season, the play of Luzardo is important for Philadelphia.

Furthermore, while the team did score four runs in the first inning, they were unable to generate any more for the rest of the game. Now, the team is on a three-game losing streak and has only scored four runs in the 27 innings of baseball. Saturday will be an important game for the team to snap this losing streak: Here’s how to watch.

Who: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Saturday, April 11, 1:05 PM EST

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Television: NBCSP, FS1

Radio: 94 WIP, 106.1 Rumba

Pitching Matchup:

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Taking the mound for the Phillies on Saturday afternoon is going to be veteran right-hander Taijuan Walker. The starter for Philadelphia had a much better year in 2025 than he did in 2024 and was a productive member of the team. However, the 2026 version of Walker has looked more like the 2024 version, which was one of the worst pitchers in baseball.

So far this season, he has totaled a 9.31 ERA in two starts and hasn’t looked good in either appearance. With Zack Wheeler still out, Philadelphia needs their right-hander to be better and that will have to start on Saturday. The Phillies have lost three straight games and need to get this one against Arizona to avoid another losing series.

For the Diamondbacks, they will be sending right-hander Brandon Pfaadt to the hill. Like Walker, he has not gotten off to a good start to the season, and this is a good thing for a Philadelphia offense that hasn’t been great. Hopefully, the Phillies will be able to get some things going offensively in this one in what appears to be a favorable matchup.