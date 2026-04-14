Phillies Rookie Has Been Pleasant Surprise To Start Season

The Philadelphia Phillies are bona fide World Series contenders in the National League, but even they had some question marks coming into the season.

Despite lofty expectations, they are integrating some high-upside youngsters into their Major League roster. Two of their top prospects, starting pitcher Andrew Painter and center fielder Justin Crawford, made the Opening Day roster.

In the early going of the season, both have performed exceptionally well. Phillies fans were likely expecting that from Painter, who was an injury away from being part of the Big League team two years ago.

Crawford was much more of an unknown. He certainly possessed the skills to be a difference maker; he wasn’t such a highly touted prospect, being ranked in the top 100 of multiple outlets the last three years, by accident.

Justin Crawford off to hot start for Phillies

Apr 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford (2) runs to first after hitting a triple against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

He was the No. 3-ranked prospect in the organization, behind Aidan Miller, who is No. 1, and Painter at No. 2. Miller may not be far off from a Major League call-up, especially if Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm continue to struggle.

But for now, focus is on Crawford, and he has been the team’s most pleasant surprise in the early going.

His offensive contributions have been excellent. Through his first 54 Big League plate appearances, he has a .306/.370/.429 slash line with an OPS+ of 120 and rBAT+ of 115. His athleticism and speed have already been on full display with four doubles and a triple.

It is certainly encouraging to see him performing so well at the plate. His high-contact approach puts pressure on the opposing season to execute when he puts the ball in play.

It will be interesting to see how long he can sustain this kind of offensive production because he isn’t hitting the ball with much ferocity.

Justin Crawford double. He’s hitting .345 with an .801 OPS. pic.twitter.com/lGjPDBGMN6 — John Foley (@2008Philz) April 7, 2026

His 87.4 mph average exit velocity and 32.4% hard-hit rate are both below the league average. He also has an astronomically high 70.3% ground ball rate, but if he is hitting the ball in the right spots, he can get on base.

The hot start at the plate also takes the focus away from his struggles defensively in the early going. He currently has -1 Outs Above Average and -4 Defensive Runs Saved, which likely play a part in him having 0.0 bWAR currently.

But defense isn’t something Philadelphia is going to worry about too much. That is one of Crawford’s strengths, and once he gets more acclimated to playing in the Major Leagues, his numbers will improve.

And, his production at the plate is more than making up for any shortcomings he is currently working through with the glove.