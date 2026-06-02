Ranking Three Top Trade Chips for Phillies Entering June

The Philadelphia Phillies have been a team playing much better baseball of late. Following the terrible start to the year, they have turned it around. However, more work is still to be done.

To start the campaign, the Phillies were one of the worst teams in baseball out of the gate. With a (9-19) record and one of the worst run differentials in the league at the time, the decision to fire manager Rob Thomson to create a spark was a no-brainer for Philadelphia.

The move came with the schedule getting a bit easier, and the Phillies have been able to take advantage of it. Now, with the team back over the .500 mark, they are going to be giving it their all to be contenders.

However, despite the team playing much better of late, they do have some notable concerns. Offensive production, especially from the right side of the plate, is going to be an area that they have to address. In order to do so, it will have to come in a trade at this point, meaning they would likely have to move some young talent. Here are three potential trade chips to keep an eye on in June for Philadelphia.

Justin Crawford

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While it has not been a great start to his career in the majors, Crawford has been considered one of the best prospects and young players in the organization. The young outfielder showcased in the minors that he can do a lot of things well, but that has yet to translate to success with the Phillies. However, despite some struggles, there is still a ton of trade value for the slugger.

Gage Wood

Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

One of the top rising prospects in the system, Wood has been getting more and more attention in the organization and has moved up to Double-A. While the Phillies are being careful with his innings, the plan appears for him to continue to be a starter. With that being said, how he will fit into the future plans of Philadelphia is yet to be determined. This is a loaded starting rotation already, and with Wood performing well, he could be one of the top trade chips for the franchise.

Andrew Painter

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter | William Liang-Imagn Images

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the right-hander over the last couple of years, and he made the starting rotation out of spring training this year. Painter has had some inconsistencies in his rookie season, but the talent is clearly there. As the Phillies look to continue to build his confidence, he is still a great trade piece if the team is looking to make a major splash.