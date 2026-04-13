Phillies Should Be Extremely Concerned With Struggles of Former All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies were unable to come away with a series win on Sunday, losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 4-3. With a second straight series loss, there is rightfully some frustration about how the team has performed.

Coming off a bad series loss to the San Francisco Giants in which they were shut out in their final two games, the Phillies returned home for a series against the Diamondbacks, hoping to bounce back. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Philadelphia lost two out of three games to Arizona, with the offense continuing to be stagnant for the most part.

Offensive production has been an early concern for the team after an offseason in which they were unable to make a significant splash to improve. With the team running it back for the most part, there was rightfully reason to be concerned about the unit, and that has become an early reality.

While the team has seen some good production from Bryce Harper of late, that hasn’t been enough to carry the team. Unfortunately, another former All-Star has really struggled for the group, and that is Alec Bohm.

Bohm’s Struggles a Massive Concern

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The starting third baseman, who has been off to a terrible start to the campaign, has been moved down to eighth in the batting order. It wasn’t too long ago that the Phillies had him in the middle of the order as a strong run producer. However, those days feel long gone at this point.

In 14 games, he has slashed .148/.233/.222 with one home run and eight RBI. After a really strong year in 2024 in the first half, there have been a lot of struggles and inconsistencies for Bohm since then.

With a need for a strong right-hander hitter in the middle of the order to help separate Kyle Schwarber and Harper, Bohm has been unable to fill that role. Furthermore, one of the most significant things for him has been his dip in power. Bohm barely had a slugging percentage over .400 last year, and saw a drop in both home runs and doubles from the year prior.

The Phillies have long been rumored to try to upgrade at the hot corner offensively, and that is going to continue to be a trend this year with the early struggles of Bohm. A quick drop in the batting order is a clear indication that the team no longer trusts him to produce offensively.