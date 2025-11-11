Could Phillies Make a Run at Blue Jays All-Star Bo Bichette?

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly looking all over the diamond for roster upgrades this offseason as they chase a World Series title.

They have been consistently connected to the top names on the market; however, most of said names have been either corner infielders or outfielders, two areas that have emerged as points of emphasis for the front office. Owner John Middleton has once again seemingly given President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski the green light to open the checkbook to build the best roster possible, and early reporting indicates they intend to do exactly that.

One player slated to receive an estimated $200 million contract and who would fit many of the Phillies' current needs hasn't been connected to the team much so far, but that trend seems to be shifting.

Toronto Blue Jays' shortstop Bo Bichette is among the premier available free agents, and the first signs that Philadelphia may be more interested than previously thought have begun to surface in the media.

The Athletic briefly listed the Phillies as "Best Fits" for the 27-year-old, and top MLB reporter Mark Feinsand connected the two parties a handful of days ago within his list of potential landing spots for Bichette should he decide to depart from Toronto.

Should Bo Bichette be a Free Agent Target?

Before any rumors start, it's worth noting that Trea Turner's job at shortstop is very much safe.

Bichette's fit in Philadelphia would be solely at third or second base, a positional switch that has already been discussed as his injury history grows and his defensive development stalls. Insider Jon Morosi detailed this possibility further on Tuesday morning at the MLB GM Meetings.

"Early in free agency, the majority of interest in Bo Bichette is at shortstop," Morosi posted on X. "Other teams with incumbent shortstops have expressed interest in him at second base or third base."

Can confirm Bo Bichette has received interest from multiple teams who view him as a second baseman or third baseman, due to the presence of an established shortstop on those rosters.



Further evidence that the World Series augmented his value in the marketplace.@MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 11, 2025

Until legitimate smoke connecting the Phillies and Bichette emerges, the conversation remains purely speculative. However, Dombrowski has developed a knack for pulling off surprising moves, and it's absolutely worth analyzing if Bichette is a worthy investment for Philadelphia. The surface numbers more than check out, as he hit over .300 in 2025 with a .840 OPS, and continued his success into October with a .348/.444/.478 slash line in the World Series after not having seen MLB pitching in over a month. The underlying metrics are also wildly impressive, with his Baseball Savant page showing no signs of any visible regression on the horizon.

That's not to say Bichette is without his downsides, especially given the substantial financial investment required to sign him. His defense, a 4th percentile run value in 2025, is extraordinarily poor. He's spent time on the Injured List in each of the past few seasons and is seemingly always playing through a nagging injury.

With that being said, a proven postseason performer who hits for a high average and offers power upside is a profile that the Phillies should be all over. It's expected by many that Bichette will remain in Toronto. Still, if the two sides don't work out a deal, Dombrowski could (and potentially should) pounce on the opportunity to add the two-time All-Star to a Phillies roster that is increasingly desperate for a World Series championship.

