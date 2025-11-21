Phillies Tender Contracts to All Arbitration-Eligible Players and Sign Two More

Free agency in baseball can be a stressful time for fans. Seeing reports and teams linked to certain players keeps audiences on edge during this time of year. It’s unknown whether someone’s favorite team and player will resign to come back to the franchise or leave for a pile of cash and better chance at winning it all.

In terms of the Philadelphia Phillies, they currently have nine players exploring what the free agency market has to offer them. Kyle Schwarber, Ranger Suárez, J.T. Realmuto, and Harrison Bader being the top Phillies who could potentially depart from the City of Brotherly Love.

This has been known all season; however, there were another group of players at risk of leaving too which some may not be aware of. The Phillies had nine more members who were arbitration-eligible and would have become free agents if they’d not received a tendered contract by Friday at 5 p.m.

No need to worry because the Phillies tendered contracts to the following players alongside to what Matt Swartz of MLB Trade Rumors views their arbitration projections to be:

Jesús Luzardo: $10.4 million

Luzardo enters his first arbitration with the Phillies after setting career-highs with 15 wins, 183.2 innings pitched, 216 strikeouts, and tying a single-season best in 32 games started. He finished with a 3.92 ERA and placed seventh for the National League Cy Young Award voting.

Luzardo pitched lights out in the postseason tossing six quality innings in Game 2 of the NLDS and limited the Dodgers to two runs. He nearly became a hero for Philadelphia during a must-win Game 4 recording five outs, three via the punch out, in relief, but earned the loss following Orion Kerkering’s blunder.

It’s to be determined what Suárez does considering he’s expected to make nine-figures on his pending contract, but the Phillies are going to have to work out a deal with Luzardo. The southpaw is too valuable to lose.

Alec Bohm: $10.3 million

Arguably the Phillies’ biggest question mark centers around Bohm. After settling on a $7.7 million deal in arbitration last year, a pay increase for Bohm with a slew of core players in Philadelphia needing a contract is going to be an interesting outcome. On top of that, Bohm’s name remains in trade talks with potential targets Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado rumored to come to Philadelphia.

Bohm’s performance over at third base has improved with each passing season. He boosted his fielding percentage from .960 to .981 and reduced his fielding errors from 14 to 5. Bohm put together an impressive season at the plate batting .287 with 59 RBIs despite missing 42 games due to a shoulder injury and fractured rib.

Jhoan Duran: $7.6 million

A phenom coming into secure the final three outs, Duran executed his closer role on a nightly basis once the Phillies acquired him. Duran had 16 saves and an 11.8 SO/9 in Philadelphia that made the opposition appear foolish in the batter’s box.

The Phillies finally have a solidified closer and an optimistic one-two knockout punch if flamethrower José Alvarado regroups himself as a setup man. Philadelphia could go the route of a one-year deal for the projected $7.6 million for Duran. This would be a steal considering high-end relievers Edwin Díaz and Josh Hader are worth around the $20 million per year mark.

Bryson Stott: $5.8 million

2025 was an opportunity for Stott to breakthrough, instead it was another similar season to 2024 where the 28-year-old had inconsistencies. He batted .206 from May to July then turned it around in the second half hitting .310. Stott’s defense remained stellar over at second base and is probably worth the estimated $5.8 million alone.

Brandon Marsh: $4.5 million

Another Phillie with two completely different seasons was Marsh. Philadelphia’s outfielder had a horrendous start to the year displaying a .095 average including a 0-for-29 skid. Once activated off the IR, Marsh flipped a switch to go on and bat .303 for the remainder of the year.

The last memory of Marsh came in the postseason where he struggled immensely. Marsh went 1-for-13 and stranded 11 runners on base. Marsh has his flaws, but the Phillies may not be able to afford to lose him with Bader heading to free agency, the possibility of Nick Castellanos being traded, and uncertainty of highly regarded prospect Justin Crawford’s status to make the Opening Day roster. Marsh feels like a lock to return to the Phillies.

Edmundo Sosa: $3.9 million

They love him.

Sosa can make a case for being one of the better bench players in the league. He’s always ready anytime his number is called upon, and he improved his statistics from the prior season. Sosa had 11 home runs and 39 RBIs in 89 games. The Panama native created a dependable platoon option at second base with a .895 OPS against left-handed pitching opposed to Stott’s .575 OPS facing southpaws.

Tanner Banks: $1.2 million

Who knew when the Phillies acquired Banks at the 2024 trade deadline, he would become one of the most reliable arms in Philadelphia’s bullpen. Banks’ 1.7 WAR was second highest amongst the Phillies’ relievers, and his 1.01 WHIP was fourth lowest for all of the Phillies’ pitchers.

Banks bailed out the Phillies on multiple occasions and limited 12 out of 32 inherited runners to score. He also had a 3.07 ERA in 69 appearances.

Rafael Marchán and Garrett Stubbs:

The Phillies catchers avoided arbitration and agreed to contracts for the 2026 season. Marchán’s deal is worth $860,000, per Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki. In his first full-year as the backup behind Realmuto, Marchán had 22 hits in 105 at-bats (.210) with two taters, one being his game-winning three-run homer against the Dodgers.

Stubbs signed a similar contract like last year where he’ll make $925,000 in the majors and $575,000 in the minors, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Once again, Stubbs is out of minor-league options. He batted .265 with eight home runs and 50 RBIs down in Triple-A prior to being a September call up to bring the vibes.

Philadelphia had two non-tendered players: RHPs Daniel Robert and Michael Mercado.

Robert had a 4.15 ERA in 13.0 innings for the Phillies in 2025. Mercado pitched in 42 games in Triple-A showing a 6-1 record and 4.59 ERA. He has a career ERA of 11.81 in the majors. Both relievers become free agents.

Negotiations can now take place up until mid-January between Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski and each player to figure out their salary for the 2026 season. If the two parties can't land on a price, the panel of arbitrators will step in and decide.

