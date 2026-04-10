Phillies' Top Prospect Could Help Spark Offense When He Gets Healthy

As the Philadelphia Phillies return home for a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, they will be trying to forget about a really poor series against the San Francisco Giants to end their West Coast trip.

Following a nice series win against the Colorado Rockies on the road, the Phillies went to San Francisco for three games with the Giants and really struggled. While Oracle Park is a pitcher's friend, the offense for Philadelphia went completely cold. The Phillies were shut out in back-to-back games, with each obviously resulting in a loss.

While it is still early in the campaign and the sample size is small, offensive production has been an issue for the team. Philadelphia did make a real push to try and land Bo Bichette this winter to help in that area but ultimately missed out and didn’t add an impact bat like that to the batting order.

One of the players who is struggling once again is third baseman Alec Bohm. The former All-Star has had some good and bad moments with Philadelphia, but another slow start to the year is frustrating.

The Phillies will likely be continuing to seek upgrades closer to the summer at third base, but they do have one prospect in Aiden Miller who could potentially help in that area. Unfortunately, he has been sidelined with a back injury, and there still isn’t a timetable for his return.

Phillies Could Use a Healthy Miller

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aiden Miller | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In 2026, this felt like the year that some of the top prospects for Philadelphia were going to get their chance in the majors. Injecting some talented youth into this veteran squad made a lot of sense, and so far, the results have been good.

Both Andrew Painter and Justin Crawford have gotten off to nice starts for the team and are living up to the hype early on. Following a great year between Double-A and Triple-A, Miller figured to be a prospect to keep an eye on heading into spring training. Unfortunately, a back injury has sidelined him, and the Phillies could really use him as of now.

In the minors last year, he slashed 264/.392/.433 with 14 home runs, 42 RBI, and 59 stolen bases in 116 games. With a great combination of power and speed, Miller projects to be an impact hitter at the next level, and with the ability to play third base, could be the eventual option to replace Bohm. However, with a timetable to return being an unknown, a potential call-up is still very much up in the air this year.