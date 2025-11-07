Why Phillies Shouldn't Pursue Japanese Superstar Munetaka Murakami

There is a real concern that Munetaka Murakami's difficulties with in-zone contact and high velocity will lead to volatility and a lengthy adjustment period in MLB.



Still, his youth and raw power give him the upside to grow into a Rafael Devers- or Matt Olson–type superstar. https://t.co/iBRrYCbY3C pic.twitter.com/pPgJZgIy8r