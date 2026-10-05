One Offseason Mistake the Phillies Cannot Afford to Repeat

The Philadelphia Phillies have started their offseason following being eliminated from the postseason by the Atlanta Braves. Now, with a pivotal winter ahead of them, what they do this offseason will be key for their success.

While making the playoffs is certainly an accomplishment, this was a Phillies team that fell short of their expectations. Making the postseason is assumed to be a given for this team, and being eliminated in the Wild Card Round won’t sit well over the winter.

There are going to be a lot of questions regarding whether or not there will even be baseball next year, but prior to that, the Phillies have work to do. Here is one mistake that they must avoid once again this winter.

One Mistake to Avoid

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Phillies tried to address a couple of areas of need this offseason, the moves ultimately came up short. In one area in particular, the team tried to address it once again, and that was in the bullpen.

While Philadelphia did sign Brad Keller, he unfortunately got injured, and it left the team with a significant void. At the trade deadline, the team did try to add some help with the additions of Caleb Kilian and Brooks Raley, but neither was on the postseason roster.

Since the Phillies have started their playoff streak over the last five years, it seems like the bullpen has always been one of the reasons why they have been unable to get over the hump.

Last year, the team got their star closer in Jhoan Duran, but getting the ball to him with a lead has been a challenge during the last two playoff runs. This year, he came in the seventh inning and ultimately blew the game in the eighth. That decision provides a clear indication that the team had little faith in anyone else to get outs.

While the starting rotation should be fantastic once again next season, upgrading their middle relief is going to be a major need. Especially come October, good production out of the bullpen is key to success, and the Phillies have simply been lacking in that area.

Even though they have tried, this needs to be the most aggressive offseason in pursuit of help in that area that they have had the last several winters. The core of the Phillies is getting older, and how many more successful years this group might have is a major question.