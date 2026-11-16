Brad Keller Injury Timeline Puts Availability in Doubt for Phillies

One of the focuses of the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason is their bullpen.

For years, their relief staff has fallen short when it matters most. Bullpen struggles contributed to the team being eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Round, and it was unfortunately not the first time the relievers have fallen short in the playoffs.

Part of the reason the bullpen needs reinforcements again this offseason is because of the loss of Brad Keller. The team’s highest-paid relief pitcher, who signed a two-year, $22 million deal as a free agent last offseason, was coming off a breakout campaign with the Chicago Cubs.

Unfortunately, Keller’s availability for 2027 is up in the air after he had to undergo elbow surgery on July 29. He received a timeline of 13-16 months of recovery, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski recently spoke about his potential availability down the line.

Brad Keller may not pitch for Phillies in 2027

Jun 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brad Keller (40) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“After the trading deadline, that’s what they would project him to be (available),” Dombrowski said, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required). “But there’s a long time between now and then, so you really don’t know how that will happen. But that’s what the projection is. He’s feeling fine, but it’s early in the process.”

There is a lot of time between now and when Keller could be available, as long as everything goes smoothly with his rehab and recovery. Getting him back into the mix after the trade deadline would basically be like acquiring an impact arm if he is healthy enough to take the mound.

It will be something the team will keep a close eye on during the season, and could certainly impact how they approach the deadline next summer. Getting Keller back in any capacity would be great for the team, but it isn’t something they can or should count on.

In 32 appearances with the Phillies in 2026 before the injury, he had a 4.02 ERA across 31.1 innings with 32 strikeouts. Keller gave up three runs in an appearance on June 13 before landing on the injured list.

He returned to pitch a scoreless inning 24 days later on July 8, but that was the last appearance he made before having to undergo surgery a few weeks later.

Keller wasn’t as dominant with Philadelphia as he was with the Cubs in 2026, when he had a 2.07 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 69.2 innings, but he was certainly missed at the back end of the bullpen. He was someone brought in to be a high-leverage, late-game relief pitcher, so not having him available was a sizable loss for Don Mattingly to work through.