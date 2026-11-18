The Philadelphia Phillies’ outfield is a huge question mark going into the 2027 season. Even players who played in the outfield for the 2026 Phillies may not be on the team after this offseason.

According to reports from Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), Philadelphia told rival clubs and player agents that they “aren’t locked into anything regarding their outfield situation.”

This implies that one current Phillies outfielder, Brandon Marsh, is available and could be traded this offseason. If this is the case, Philadelphia is going to need to add more than one outfielder to their roster and reconstruct the whole outfield.

Last season, the Phillies’ outfield overall ranked 28th out of 30 in WAR. They have ranked 23rd in WAR since 2023.

Phillies outfield needs upgrades this offseason

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski in the dugout before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marsh slashed .260/.304/.408 with 18 home runs, 20 doubles, two triples, 62 RBIs, 71 runs scored and a .713 OPS in 155 games in 2026. Home runs, RBIs and runs scored were all career highs he set for Philadelphia in 2026.

In the second half of the season, he slashed just .184/.243/.259 with three home runs, five doubles, 16 RBIs, 19 runs scored and a .502 OPS. This significant dip could be a cause for concern going forward.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski weighed in on the outfield at the MLB General Managers’ Meetings that recently concluded.

“We have to have an outfielder, right?” Dombrowski said. “Right now, we don’t have an outfield. But is that more important than some other things? I guess it depends upon who the outfielder is.”

The addition of outfielders is going to be external, as there is no one within the organization who could fill the void as soon as the upcoming season.

With the payroll being a potential issue, Marsh, who is projected to make about $8 million this year through arbitration, could be moved to free up some space.

Brandon Marsh is key part of Phillies offseason decisionmaking

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) watches his two-run home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dombrowski does believe Marsh is still capable of playing in the Big Leagues, despite his struggles to end the season.

“I still think he’s a solid big-league player,” Dombrowski said. “We do think that. He’s a good defensive outfielder in left field and right field. We have to straighten out the second half of the year. There’s really no rhyme or reason that he should play like that the second half of the year. He’s just too good a player to do it. We need to straighten that out.”

Marsh went from being an All-Star starter for the National League in 2026, to being among one of the worst hitters in baseball in the second half. Dombrowski continued:

“Sometimes guys get in a funk, and they just can’t get out of it. We still look at him as a nice, solid. … The one thing, and I said it before: Who knows? Maybe he surprises me. … But I don’t think you can go into the season and say he’s going to play 162 games. Because I think versus lefties, it’s hard to count on him being an offensive producer at this time.”

A contributing factor to Marsh’s downfall in 2026 could be due to the injury he played through. After the season, he underwent surgery on his left hand. Supposedly he was playing through this injury for several months.

While this injury could’ve been a factor in his poor performance during the second half of 2026, Philadelphia may still use this as an opportunity to trade Marsh, considering he’s a platoon player who Dombrowski clearly does not see playing every day going forward.

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