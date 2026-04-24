One Phillies Slugger Already On the Trade Block One Month Into the Season

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered their ninth straight loss, being swept by the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. With an 8-17 record, things have gone horribly wrong so far for the team, and changes need to be made.

Despite having some high expectations coming into the year, the Phillies have been unable to deliver so far. With an 8-17 record, Philadelphia resides at the bottom of the National League East and has been one of the worst teams in the league so far.

With a terrible run differential, there are obviously a lot of issues for the team. However, it has been the offense that has really been the main one, with a plethora of struggles. Aside from a couple of players, this unit has not been good, especially during the losing streak.

As the Phillies try to turn things around, they have already parted ways with struggling pitcher Taijuan Walker. Now, it could make sense for them to make a similar shake-up in their lineup as well.

One player who has struggled quite a bit for the team has been third baseman Alec Bohm. While he has a financial battle ongoing with his parents, his play at the plate has really hurt the team.

Why Bohm Should Be on the Trade Block

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

While the entire offense is struggling for the Phillies, looking a bit deeper really highlights their struggles against left-handed pitchers, and it has been the right-handed hitters that haven’t gotten the job done.

Bohm is a former All-Star, and Philadelphia has relied on him to be a significant run producer in the past. Unfortunately, that has not been the case this year, and some of the inconsistencies over the last couple of years for extended stretches have resulted in him falling out of favor a bit.

So far this season, he is off to a really terrible start, slashing .151/.227/.209 with one home run and 11 RBI. These numbers are obviously not strong, and Bohm is a main reason why the offense has struggled.

If the Phillies were to trade him, they likely wouldn’t get much in return based on his production and the fact that he is a free agent at the end of the season. However, with the team struggling, moving on and committing to another option does make sense. Top prospect Aidan Miller would be a great choice to replace him when he gets healthy, but Edmundo Sosa could also be used in the meantime.

Unfortunately, Bohm’s production isn’t where it needs to be, and moving on makes sense for Philadelphia.