Phillies Should Consider Playing Veteran More With Alec Bohm Struggling

As the Philadelphia Phillies try to build momentum, they have a looming concern they need to figure out.

It has been a bit of an uneven start to the season for the Phillies, who have shown some good things but also some bad. With expectations being very high for the team, they might be a bit of a disappointment so far, but it is still early.

Philadelphia is a franchise that has been built on their starting rotation and that unit is still awaiting the return of Zack Wheeler. With the right-hander still progressing in the minors, the hope is that he will return soon. Fortunately, even without their ace, they have still been able to do well with the talent that they have.

Furthermore, the bullpen has also emerged as an early strength, with some pitchers doing well, led by Jhoan Duran. While the pitching staff overall has been good, the lineup has had some inconsistencies. In their first game against the Chicago Cubs, they were able to have their best offensive game of the year, but there are still some concerns when looking at the big picture.

One of the positions that they would be wise to consider looking at some potential changes in is at third base. The struggles of Alec Bohm have been a major issue for the team, and they do have another option.

Edmundo Sosa Should Play More

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Edmundo Sosa | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With the struggles of their former All-Star, playing Sosa could make some sense. In 15 games, he has slashed .155/.231/.224 with one home run and 10 RBI. While he has been able to knock in runs, the overall production has not been good.

Philadelphia has seemingly been open to replacing Bohm, and giving Sosa some more playing time could make sense. In 2025, he slashed .276/.307/.469 with 11 home runs in 89 games. It was Sosa who was able to have the higher OPS in 2025, and giving him a chance to play more could make sense.

On Tuesday, Sosa was able to hit a three-run home run while getting the start at third base, and it will be interesting to see if that helps keep him in the lineup more. Bohm has not been good this year, and it has held the offense back. While Sosa might not be a star, he could very well be what the team needs at the position.