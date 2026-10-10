One Under-the-Radar Move That Could Help Phillies Be World Series Contender

The 2026 season is going to go down as a frustrating one for the Philadelphia Phillies, who were once again eliminated early in the postseason. Despite it being the fifth year in which the team made the playoffs in a row, it once again felt like a massive disappointment.

Due to the roster construction and how much talent this group has, the Phillies being a wild card team and then being eliminated in the Wild Card Round by the Atlanta Braves constitutes a failure of a campaign.

Philadelphia is generally very aggressive in trying to put a really good product on the field, and they are a group that is hoping to win now. However, after making the World Series in 2022, their playoff appearances have been mostly a letdown.

Now, with the core aging, what the plan for this offseason will be is very interesting. The Phillies could go in a couple of different directions, but still trying to win regardless will be the goal.

If they are going to try and really be a World Series contender, they will have some needs to address. One of them will be to find an impact right-handed bat. In free agency, one player who could be a great option for them will be Randy Arozarena.

Signing Arozarena Would Fill Major Need

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Seattle Mariners might have had a down year, their talented outfielder did not. Arozarena was an All-Star in 2026 and arguably had the best season of his career. While he might not be considered a superstar, his numbers in 2026 were excellent, and he could be exactly what the Phillies are looking for in the outfield.

In 2026, Arozarena slashed .281/.381/.484 with 26 home runs, 79 RBI, and stole 26 bases. With 113 runs scored, he was an excellent table-setter for the Mariners and will be hitting free agency at a good time, coming off a fantastic campaign.

Offensive production from the outfield and especially from the right side of the plate was hard to come by for the Phillies in 2026. Adolis Garcia wasn’t performing well prior to his season-ending injury, and the team was never really able to address it.

With Arozarena not being the biggest name that will be hitting free agency, he might be a bit of an under-the-radar guy that could make a massive impact if Philadelphia was able to land him.