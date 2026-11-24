The Philadelphia Phillies have had a quiet offseason so far, and on Tuesday morning, one of their top targets looks to be off the board.

With the holidays coming up and the CBA set to expire soon, the next week is expected to be a busy one in baseball. While nobody knows what the future will hold, the Phillies have needs to address, and if they want to compete, they have to make some additions.

Coming into the winter, the needs for the team were clear. Philadelphia needed to improve offensive production from their corner outfield spots and land some help in the bullpen.

So far, they haven’t accomplished either of those things, and with Tarik Skubal recently signing with the New York Mets, the expectation is that things are going to move quickly.

For the Phillies, they have recently seen one player that would have been a great addition sign with another contender in the National League.

According to Jeff Passan, the Chicago Cubs have reportedly signed slugger Teruaki Sato to a six-year, $120 million deal. For the Phillies, the star slugger from Japan was on their radar and would have been an excellent addition.

Phillies Missing Out on Sato is a Major Blow

BREAKING: Two-time Central League MVP Teruaki Sato and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a six-year, $120 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sato, 27, won the Triple Crown for the Hanshin Tigers this year and is expected to play corner outfield in Chicago. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

With Sato going to the Cubs, this is a major blow for Philadelphia’s offseason. The Phillies were seen as one of the front-runners to land him, and he would have addressed a couple of different needs for the team.

Landing Sato would have provided Philadelphia with a corner outfielder who was capable of being a middle-of-the-order hitter for them. The Phillies struggled at times offensively, but adding Sato would have given them a major boost.

Offensive production from the outfield has not been great for Philadelphia, and now they will be going back to the drawing board. Furthermore, while his position and skill at the plate made him desirable, he is also just 27 years old.

For a team that has a veteran core, adding a player in his prime and paying him while he’s in his prime would have been a best-case scenario.

Now, with Sato off the board, the Phillies will still have some options to improve their outfield. However, pursuing veterans like Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki isn’t as appealing as landing Sato would have been.

Overall, this is a major blow to their offseason, and Sato should have arguably been their top target this winter.