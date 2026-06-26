Phillies Supporting Cast Steps up in Big Way Against Nationals

In years past, a visit to the nation’s capital for the Philadelphia Phillies to face the Washington Nationals in late June didn’t mean too much.

It has been a while since the Nationals were a factor in the National League playoff picture, but coming into this series, they were right in the mix. Washington was 40-38 before taking the first matchup in a four-game set, 4-1.

Right on the Phillies’ heels in the standings, Philadelphia showed the Nationals that they still have some maturing and growth to do before they can hang with the upper echelon teams in the National League.

Washington held multi-run leads in all four games, yet went 1-3 in the series. The Phillies showed just how important maturity and experience are, continually overcoming deficits to win the final three games of the series.

Phillies supporting cast stepped up against Nationals

Jun 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Derek Hill (49) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

What made those comebacks all the more important was who was leading them. Far too often this season, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Bryce Harper were the only consistent sources of offensive production.

However, they didn’t record an RBI in the first three games despite the team scoring 20 runs in total. In Game 4, Harper had an RBI when he drew a bases-loaded walk and then hit a two-run home run later in the game.

His three RBI helped the team win 10-5, overcoming an early 5-0 deficit that the Nationals built in the first three innings of the game. It was a total team effort, which is incredibly encouraging for what the future holds for the club.

Outfielder Brandon Marsh has done his job as well throughout the season, looking like he will be a first-time All-Star. When Schwarber was out of the lineup for the middle two games, he stepped up, going 6-for-10 at the plate with a home run and a double.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto, who has struggled at the plate thus far this season, recorded at least one RBI in all three games he played in. Bryson Stott hit the go-ahead 3-run home run in the remarkable comeback in Game 2 after Marsh went deep to tie the game.

Trea Turner got the rally started in the ninth-inning comeback, hitting a single when faced with two outs and two strikes in his at-bat. He was excellent in the series, recording multiple hits in each of the last three contests.

Derek Hill hit ninth-inning home runs in back-to-back days, albeit the first one having a little more pressure. He came off the bench both times and is providing Philadelphia with elite production.

If the supporting cast can continue playing at a high level, the Phillies are that much more dangerous a squad.

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