Phillies Share Brutal Update on Status of Adolis Garcia

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a major blow when right fielder Adolis Garcia had to exit their game against the Toronto Blue Jays with what appeared to be a shoulder injury after throwing the ball home on a sac fly.

There was no immediate news provided on his status, but the Phillies shared an update, and it is not a positive one. They are going to be without their starting right fielder for a long time.

On their official account on X, Philadelphia shared that Garcia is being placed on the 60-day injured list with a right latissimus dorsi tear. That is a brutal turn of events. Now they are going to be without a key member of their lineup for at least two months.

The timing could not have been worse. Garcia went through a massive slump in May, recording three hits in 57 at-bats. But he was showing signs of beginning to turn things around after putting in extra work before games, taking rounds of batting practice.

Phillies placing Adolis Garcia on 60-day IL

Jun 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits an RBI double against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

He had a modest five-game hitting streak to start June and recorded a hit in six out of his first seven games played. His power stroke had been rediscovered, hitting three home runs and one double with a .923 OPS.

Just as he was heating up, he is now going to be sidelined for the foreseeable future. The feeling certainly wasn’t good around the Phillies when it was announced that they had made a trade with the Chicago White Sox to acquire outfielder Derek Hill.

It was presumed that the move was made because of impending bat news, in regard to Garcia, on top of Johan Rojas being lost for the season. As he was ramping up his baseball activity in preparation for a return from a suspension, he injured his elbow and needs internal brace surgery.

As part of the Garcia announcement, it was revealed that Hill will be wearing No. 49. In addition to him being added to the mix, Philadelphia also recalled outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Prior to tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Phillies announced the following roster moves:



Recalled outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. from triple-A Lehigh Valley and will wear No. 17



Placed outfielder Adolis García on the 60-day injured list with a right latissimus… — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 12, 2026

He will likely receive a chance at consistent playing time with the Major League team in place of Garcia. All of these moves had to be made because outfielder Steward Berroa is on the paternity list.

It will certainly be interesting to see what direction interim manager Don Mattingly goes with his new-look outfield mix. Brandon Marsh is locked into an everyday role, and Justin Crawford is going to handle a lot of starts in center field.

Playing time in right field is wide open, and these additions will add some versatility to the bench for Mattingly to work with late in games.

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