Phillies Announce Game 1 Pitching Plans Against Braves in NL Wild Card

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for the Wild Card Round against the Atlanta Braves and things will be starting out on Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta.

While it was certainly looking a bit dodgy for the Phillies in the last week of the season, the team was able to muster up a good performance in Game 162 and secure a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Zack Wheeler got the ball for Philadelphia and put together a really strong start for the team. The Phillies were counting on their ace to deliver, and he certainly did.

However, the Phillies having to use Wheeler in Game 162 altered what they would have liked to have planned for the NL Wild Card Round. With Wheeler pitching on Sunday, what his role might be in the Wild Card Round is unknown. However, Philadelphia does now have their plan for Game 1.

Game 1 Pitching Plans Announced

Jesús Luzardo will be an opener for the Phillies in Game 1. Andrew Painter will be in the bullpen. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) September 28, 2026

While there was some uncertainty about what the plan was going to be for the Phillies to start the Wild Card Round, that plan has been revealed.

Due to Jesus Luzardo not being fully back, Philadelphia will be using him in an opening role on Tuesday. The left-hander made his return in the final game of the season and was able to pitch one inning on just four pitches. That was some high efficiency for the southpaw, but he will likely be asked for a bit more in Game 1.

What will be interesting to see is how long the leash will be for Luzardo. The team will want to be careful with him, but any positive contributions for him would be good.

Following Luzardo is going to be rookie Andrew Painter. The young right-hander will be making his postseason debut and it will be a big spot. Despite the overall numbers not being great, Painter has been much better since he came back from the minors.

The 23-year-old has a very bright future and the Phillies will be counting on him to deliver in Game 1. In both August and September, he was able to record an ERA under 4.00 and eating some innings while giving Philadelphia some good pitching will be key.

There is no shortage of question marks in the bullpen aside from Jhoan Duran, making the performances of Luzardo and Painter key. If these two can get the Phillies six or seven innings combined, it would greatly help their chances of winning.