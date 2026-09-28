Phillies Could Piggyback Starting Pitchers in NLDS Game 1

In an ideal world, the Philadelphia Phillies would have clinched a playoff spot in the National League field ahead of their final regular season game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

That would have given them the opportunity to set up their pitching staff for the NLWC. Alas, not everything always goes according to plan, and the Phillies now have to adjust because they needed Zack Wheeler to take the mound just to earn a spot in the postseason.

He helped pitch Philadelphia to a 7-3 win over the Rays, officially clinching a Wild Card spot on the final day of the regular season. While it was great to get into the playoffs, there are some big decisions to make now with the pitching staff.

Wheeler wasn’t able to be pushed back, which complicates plans for Game 1. As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic on X, more clarity will be given this morning when the team has a workout in Atlanta.

Phillies Game 1 NLWC pitching plans up in the air

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, one of the scenarios being discussed is basically a bullpen game, with Jesus Luzardo and Andrew Painter as part of the plan to navigate getting 27 outs in Game 1.

Luzardo made his return from the injured list in Game 162, getting into a game for the first time since he threw a complete-game shutout against the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 7. He came out of the bullpen for the first time since 2021, when he was pitching for the Oakland Athletics.

It was an incredibly short outing, which bodes well for his availability in Game 1. Luzardo needed only four pitches to get through the eighth inning in a return that had to thrill the Phillies and their fans to see him back on the mound.

The Phillies are working through their pitching situation for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, several people said. It could be some combination that involves a cast of Jesús Luzardo, Andrew Painter and others. They'll have some clarity at Monday morning's workout in ATL. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) September 27, 2026

Painter last took the mound on Sept. 24, so he would be on normal rest if his number is called for Game 1 against the Braves. When pitching combinations were being discussed the last week or so, the rookie hurler was someone under consideration to start Game 3.

However, that was before Philadelphia decided to use Aaron Nola on two days’ rest. He took the mound on Sept. 26 after starting on Sept. 23 and throwing 88 pitches. Stepping up on such short notice, trying to help the team, could end up making him unavailable in Game 1 but available for Game 3 on four days' rest.

It will be fascinating to see what decision the Phillies make. Right now, the only pitching plan that seems to be set in stone is tha Cristopher Sanchez will be taking the ball in Game 2, either to pitch the team into the NLDS or to keep their season alive.

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