Phillies Could Piggyback Starting Pitchers in NLDS Game 1
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In an ideal world, the Philadelphia Phillies would have clinched a playoff spot in the National League field ahead of their final regular season game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
That would have given them the opportunity to set up their pitching staff for the NLWC. Alas, not everything always goes according to plan, and the Phillies now have to adjust because they needed Zack Wheeler to take the mound just to earn a spot in the postseason.
He helped pitch Philadelphia to a 7-3 win over the Rays, officially clinching a Wild Card spot on the final day of the regular season. While it was great to get into the playoffs, there are some big decisions to make now with the pitching staff.
Wheeler wasn’t able to be pushed back, which complicates plans for Game 1. As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic on X, more clarity will be given this morning when the team has a workout in Atlanta.
Phillies Game 1 NLWC pitching plans up in the air
However, one of the scenarios being discussed is basically a bullpen game, with Jesus Luzardo and Andrew Painter as part of the plan to navigate getting 27 outs in Game 1.
Luzardo made his return from the injured list in Game 162, getting into a game for the first time since he threw a complete-game shutout against the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 7. He came out of the bullpen for the first time since 2021, when he was pitching for the Oakland Athletics.
It was an incredibly short outing, which bodes well for his availability in Game 1. Luzardo needed only four pitches to get through the eighth inning in a return that had to thrill the Phillies and their fans to see him back on the mound.
Painter last took the mound on Sept. 24, so he would be on normal rest if his number is called for Game 1 against the Braves. When pitching combinations were being discussed the last week or so, the rookie hurler was someone under consideration to start Game 3.
However, that was before Philadelphia decided to use Aaron Nola on two days’ rest. He took the mound on Sept. 26 after starting on Sept. 23 and throwing 88 pitches. Stepping up on such short notice, trying to help the team, could end up making him unavailable in Game 1 but available for Game 3 on four days' rest.
It will be fascinating to see what decision the Phillies make. Right now, the only pitching plan that seems to be set in stone is tha Cristopher Sanchez will be taking the ball in Game 2, either to pitch the team into the NLDS or to keep their season alive.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.