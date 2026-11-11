Phillies Are Lucky to Not Be at Bottom of Moneyball Rankings

The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of work to do with their roster this offseason.

Dave Dombrowski has to navigate an aging core that anchors a top-heavy roster that is filled with big-name players who fell short of expectations this past season. It has led to the team being near the bottom of the Moneyball rankings put together by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.

An ode to the Oakland Athletics, who had a movie made based on their process of roster building, Rueter’s list takes into account how much value teams are pulling out of the players on their roster with the formula of “(2026 WAR x 8) - 2026 salary = 2026 net value” for each team.

In that regard, the Phillies are not doing well. They came in at No. 27 with a net value of only $4.1 million. The only teams that were worse are the New York Mets at -$90.1 million; the Toronto Blue Jays at -$44.8 million; and the San Francisco Giants at -$29.2 million.

Phillies need more players to step up in 2027

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) reacts after pitching against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia is incredibly lucky to not occupy the cellar of these rankings because they have three All-Stars who are dominating in the best values: left-handed starting pitchers Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo and closer Jhoan Duran.

Sanchez and Luzardo are in a league of their own with values of $55.8 million and $41 million. They have racked up that value because they are earning a combined $20.05 million and have produced 14.6 WAR. Without them dominating on the mound, this team’s value would be much worse than it is right now.

The other players rounding out the top five are reserve outfielder Derek Hill, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox after Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas went down with season-ending injuries, and left-handed relief pitcher Tim Mayza.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is shortstop Trea Turner, who is signed through 2033 and is coming off the least productive season of his career. He had a value of -$28.1 million and could find himself on the worst contract lists for a long time unless he can turn things around quickly.

Another concern is J.T. Realmuto, whom the team signed to a three-year deal last winter. He had -$15 million in value and is the only other player on the bad value lists who remains on the roster.

Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (-$22.8 million), Garcia (-$16.4 million) and left-handed relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (-$12.2 million) are all free agents and unlikely to return to the team.

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