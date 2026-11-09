Phillies Reportedly Making Two Veterans Available in Trade Talks

The Philadelphia Phillies have a few areas of their roster that they are prioritizing as their biggest needs to address this offseason.

In the lineup, outfield and third base will be their focus. Last season, the overall production of their outfield group was underwhelming, and Alec Bohm, who has been the starting third baseman the last few years, is hitting free agency.

On the pitching staff, the Phillies desperately need a left-handed setup man in the bullpen. The bridge to closer Jhoan Duran has some solid right-handed options, but they are lacking southpaws.

Free agency is the simplest path to filling these holes, but Philadelphia is expected to be active on the trade market as well. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, they have made two of their Major League veterans available in trade in an effort to shake things up: shortstop Trea Turner and outfielder Brandon Marsh.

Phillies making Trea Turner, Brandon Marsh available in trade

Jul 31, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) celebrates with outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) after scoring a run during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the Turner and Marsh update, Nightengale revealed that the Phillies will not be looking to move either Bryce Harper or Kyle Schwarber.

“The Phillies, who are in desperate need for a third baseman and left fielder, badly want to shake things up, and that requires more than just firing a few of their coaches. Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner are available, but Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are staying put,” the MLB insider wrote.

It will be interesting to see what kind of market either of those players has. Based on how the 2026 campaign went, Marsh will carry more value, but neither is likely to move the needle a considerable amount.

An All-Star for the first time in his career, Marsh’s production fell off a cliff in the second half of the season. He was the least productive hitter in baseball, but he could fill a valuable role as a solid defender who can play all three spots and as a left-handed hitter in a platoon.

What happens in Vegas? Top MLB free agents and trade targets for GM Meetingshttps://t.co/5PCpq0Xbj2 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 9, 2026

However, his value is likely low after the extended slump he finished 2026 mired in. He at least has the strong first half to fall back on; the same cannot be said about Turner, who had the worst season of his Major League career.

After leading the National League with a .304 batting average in 2025, Turner led the NL with 645 at-bats in 2026 and produced an underwhelming .242/.297/.378 slash line with an OPS+ of 81.

He did manage to hit 19 home runs, 29 doubles and stole 21 bases, but his overall body of work was disappointing. Concerningly, Turner was even worse with the glove than he was at the plate, rating out as arguably the worst defensive player in MLB in 2026, with his 21 errors being the most in the sport.

If the Phillies find any team willing to take on Turner, who is under contract through 2033, it would be a miracle.

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