One Major Reason Phillies Struggle To Address Rotation Depth

One positional group on the Philadelphia Phillies roster that doesn’t need much help is their starting rotation.

Heading into the offseason, it is their strongest positional group, outside of maybe first base and designated hitter, where Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are expected to get all of the reps. The Phillies' strength for a while has been starting pitching, and that won’t change in 2027.

Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo and Zack Wheeler are all ace-caliber hurlers. Andrew Painter started to showcase the talent that made him a top prospect when he was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Andrew Nola also proved to have something left in the tank after a strong finish to 2026, following a historically poor start.

However, the talent of their starting rotation is a double-edged sword. Because of how good those five pitchers are, Philadelphia is struggling to add quality depth behind them in the organization.

Phillies have to add starting pitching depth to organization

Jul 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alan Rangel (57) throws a pitch during the second inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), minor league free agents are looking to join a franchise where they will have a path to the Major Leagues; that doesn’t exist with the Phillies, creating a conundrum.

“It’s still a challenge to convince minor-league starting pitchers to come to the organization because the Phillies have five set starters. There are better opportunities to crack a rotation elsewhere. However they do it, the Phillies have to sell some starters on the chance to be important depth,” Gelb wrote.

Whatever approach Dave Dombrowski and the front office have been selling on players the last few years, it has not worked. Opportunities popped up throughout the season, but the No. 5 spot in the rotation was a black hole for most of the year.

Taijuan Walker performed so poorly that he was designated for assignment. When Wheeler returned to the rotation, Painter had his struggles, which prompted a demotion to Lehigh Valley. Alan Rangel, Brian Keller, and Tim Mayza were used as an opener a few times to cover innings.

Phillies need to find a Jose Urquidy-type pitcher before season

Aug 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Urquidy (70) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fighting for their playoff lives and with Luzardo on the injured list, Philadelphia claimed Jose Urquidy from the Chicago White Sox, and he was relied upon to eat important innings to push the team into the postseason.

Such a late-season addition is hard to count on year after year. The Phillies need to bring in some more quality depth from the start of the season, having options to turn to if need be.

A swingman, someone who can operate as a multi-inning relief pitcher out of the bullpen but step into the starting rotation if the need arises, would be an ideal addition to a pitching staff that looks nearly full at the Major League level.

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