Phillies Big 3 Terrorizes Pirates To Lead Team to Victory

There may not be a hotter team in the MLB than the Philadelphia Phillies, who secured their sixth consecutive series victory with their win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday afternoon.

After a wild comeback victory in Game 1 of the series in 10 innings, which the Phillies won 9-7, they picked up a dominant win in Game 2 with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound. He was dealing all game, throwing a complete-game shutout while allowing only six hits and striking out 13 batters.

In support of their ace, Philadelphia’s lineup gave him a 3-0 lead before he even touched the mound. It was even more encouraging to see their Big 3 of Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper all clicking to elevate the team to victory.

It has been a rare occurrence that all three players were performing at a high level at the same time. Each has gone through their slumps, but on Saturday afternoon, they showed just how scary this team can be when they are all clicking.

Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper show up against Pirates

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Beating the Phillies is hard enough with a pitcher like Sanchez throwing the ball as well as he was. It is virtually impossible to defeat them when Turner, Schwarber and Harper are all locked in and producing at the plate.

That trio accounted for all of the team’s run production against the Pirates’ pitching staff. At the top of the first inning, Turner got things started with a single, and Schwarber walked behind him, setting things up nicely for Harper.

He took full advantage, launching his 11th home run of the season to stake his team to an early lead.

In the top of the second inning, Turner drew a walk in his second plate appearance. With J.T. Realmuto on second, Schwarber stepped to the plate and built upon the lead, hitting a two-run double to stake Sanchez to a 5-0 lead after a Jared Triolo error allowed Turner to score.

Trea to the wall! pic.twitter.com/wf7Gzd6X1W — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 16, 2026

Harper was intentionally walked this time around, bringing Alec Bohm to the plate. He wasn’t able to get the job done, popping out to first baseman Ryan O’Hearn.

There wouldn’t be any more scoring in the game until the top of the eighth inning. Justin Crawford was walked by Justin Lawrence, turning the lineup over to Turner. He made that free pass hurt, hitting his eighth double of the year to score the rookie center fielder.

That trio combined to go 4-for-11 with four runs scored, five RBI, and three walks. The only real blemish was that they were struck out five times, with Schwarber and Harper each going down twice.

They helped the Phillies get back to the .500 mark for the first time since April 13 after being as many as 10 games under .500.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!