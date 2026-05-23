Phillies' Top Pitching Prospect Shines After Promotion

While the Philadelphia Phillies might have suffered a tough loss on Friday night against the Cleveland Guardians, the team did see a really encouraging sign from a rising prospect in their minor league system.

On Friday night, the Phillies were hoping to set the tone for their series against the Guardians. Coming off losing the set at home to the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia was in need of a win.

Starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez did all he could in the game. The southpaw was able to extend his scoreless streak to 37 innings and went eight innings of shutout baseball. Now, he will be setting his eyes on the franchise record, which he can achieve in his next start. Unfortunately, he received no run support, and a home run off Jhoan Duran in the ninth inning proved to be enough for the Guardians to come away with a win.

Even though there might have been some disappointment at the major league level on Friday night, the team did see a very encouraging outing from the talented young right-hander Gage Wood in his first Double-A start.

Wood Impresses After Promotion

Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Following the jump to Double-A, expectations are now on the rise for the talented right-hander. As a first-round pick for the Phillies in 2025, Wood was a well-known name from his time and his performance for the Arkansas Razorbacks in the College World Series. While injuries were an issue for him, there is no doubting his talent level.

In his start on Friday, he went three innings, allowing one run on four hits with a walk. Arguably, the greatest strength for Wood is his ability to make batters swing and miss. On Friday, he was able to strike out six in his three innings, continuing to prove that he has elite swing and miss stuff.

As seen in Single-A, Wood went just three innings, and what the plan for him will be going forward should be interesting. Philadelphia is clearly trying to be careful with his workload, and as he continues his rise through the minors, what the plan at the next level will be is something to monitor.

Wood would be an electric addition to the bullpen with his ability to strike batters out. Perhaps that is where they will look to place him if he does indeed get called up, considering the current state of the starting rotation. Overall, it is very encouraging to see Wood perform well after taking the next step to Double-A.