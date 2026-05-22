Phillies Want Gage Wood To Overcome Specific Challenge at Double-A

The Philadelphia Phillies are receiving some strong production from Andrew Painter on the mound and Justin Crawford in center field during their rookie seasons.

They were two of the top prospects in the organization coming into the 2026 season, but have graduated from prospect status. Atop the prospect rankings is now shortstop Aidan Miller, the No. 1-ranked player in the organization.

The top-ranked pitcher now is Gage Wood, a first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. He started the season off strongly with Single-A Clearwater. He was named the Phillies’ minor league pitcher of the month in April, which earned him a promotion to Double-A Reading.

It is a calculated move by the organization, which wants to see if Wood can overcome some specific challenges at the next level to continue his development. He is going to face better competition in opposing hitters and will have to showcase an ability to navigate the zone better; he won’t be able to just blow people away with his fastball.

Phillies want to see Gage Wood improve two areas in Double-A

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) celebrates completing a no hitter against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

“Low A to High A at this time of year is a bit more of the same from a hitters-quality standpoint,” Phillies director of pitching development Travis Hergert said, via Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required). “I think he would have been able to continue to dominate more with his fastball and not have to lean so much on his offspeed, and I think that’s the challenge we’re presenting him with in Double A.”

When Gage entered the draft, he was viewed as one of the pitchers who could be fast-tracked to the Big Leagues. His fastball already looks Major League-ready, sitting between 94-96 mph regularly and hitting 98; that is well above the Single-A average of 93.5 mph.

That is why it should come as no surprise that he relied upon it so much. More than 60% of the pitches thrown with Clearwater were his four-seam fastball. He has an assortment of secondary pitches with his slider, curveball and splitter, but he rarely throws them.

“Double-A?!” 😀



Here’s the moment Gage Wood (@phillies) found out he was jumping a level and getting promoted ❤️@PhilsPlayerDev | @ReadingFightins | @Threshers pic.twitter.com/KxLJrFYqhV — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 21, 2026

Wood went to his slider 26% of the time, with his splitter only 9%, and his splitter was rarely used at only 3%.

Expanding on those usages will be one of the things Philadelphia’s developmental staff will be keeping an eye on. His fastball is already elite; improving those other three offerings will determine just how much his ceiling is.

Thus far this season, Wood has thrown 26.1 innings. He has a 3.42 ERA to go along with 40 strikeouts against only 105 batters faced.