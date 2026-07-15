Phillies Dream Match on Trade Market Is American League All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies have staged a remarkable turnaround after starting this season 9-19 and firing then-manager Rob Thomson.

With Don Mattingly, an experienced manager who had stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins in the past, replacing Thomson, the team has sprouted to a 53-43 record and is just two games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

But the Phillies have some clear weaknesses in their roster that need to be fixed if they are to have a real shot at their first World Series championship since 2008. They could use help on their pitching staff, both in terms of starting and relief pitching, and with Adolis Garcia out for the year due to a lat injury, they need assistance in the outfield.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is on Aug. 3, and the rumor mill has been heating up lately. It is debatable if Philadelphia has enough trade capital to pull off a consequential deal, but if it does, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan has a "dream match" in mind: Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton.

Byron Buxton would be great addition for Phillies

Jun 28, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) looks on against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Target Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bruxton, 32, has made the All-Star team three times, including this year (he will not play, however, due to a hip strain). He is batting .271 with an outstanding .904 OPS so far this year, and he has recorded 45 runs batted in and 25 home runs in 75 games.

He is a right-handed batter, which would fill a key offensive weakness. While the Phillies have notable left-handed threats at the plate such as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh, they have struggled against left-handed pitchers with a .224 batting average and .671 OPS versus such players.

On defense, Buxton earned a Gold Glove award in 2017. Philadelphia has a rookie, Justin Crawford, currently starting in center field, and he has missed its last two games with a knee injury. He's batting .263 so far this year, but has a meager 21 RBIs in 88 games.

Phillies fans shouldn't get their hopes up about Buxton possibly heading to the Delaware Valley region, however. Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll said a couple of weeks ago that a trade involving Buxton isn't in the cards, per MLB.com.

Starting in the outfield for the AL: Byron Buxton!



The Twins superstar is an All-Star for the third time 😎 pic.twitter.com/LpYVpMeTNM — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2026

“We have no plans to trade Byron,” Zoll said. “It’s not something we’re exploring. It’s not something we plan to explore. We continue to have productive discussions with Byron. I think he was very clear on that point last week. But also just from my seat, from the Twins’ perspective, that’s not something that we plan to explore. Just wanted to hit that head on.”

Buxton also has a no-trade clause, and he reportedly isn't interested in waiving that clause. He has two years left on his contract at a whisker over $15.1 million per annum.

The Twins currently have a 47-49 record and are in third place in the American League Central.

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