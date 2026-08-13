How to Watch Phillies vs. Twins in Field of Dreams Game: Television, Stream, Radio

The Philadelphia Phillies will be getting set to open up their series against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, with the first game being a special one.

It has not been a good recent stretch for the Phillies, who have lost their last two series to the Toronto Blue Jays and the St. Louis Cardinals. Overall, the second half of the season hasn’t been the best for the team, and now they sit at just six games over the .500 mark. Also, the wild card race has heated up a bit.

Philadelphia is still one of the most talented teams in the league, but they have been pretty inconsistent at times. These struggles have resulted in the team not quite living up to expectations so far, and there is a lot of work to be done.

On Thursday, the team will be starting a three-game series with the Twins, with the first game of the set taking place at the Field of Dreams in Iowa. This will surely be a fun game for both teams, but will undoubtedly be an important one for the Phillies. Here’s how to watch.

Who: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Minnesota Twins

When: Thursday, August 13th, 7:30 PM EST

Where: Field of Dreams, Dyersville, IA

Radio: 94 WIP, iHeart App

Television: Netflix

Pitching Matchup: Aaron Nola vs. Taj Bradley

Aug 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia will have their 33-year-old veteran taking the mound in this one against Bradley, and Nola will be hoping to secure a win. The overall numbers are not strong for the right-hander this season, but he has pitched a bit better of late.

In the last seven games, Nola has totaled a 4.28 ERA in 40 innings pitched. Unfortunately, he is 0-4 in those starts, and wins have eluded him for much of the season.

The backend of the rotation has been a major problem for the Phillies, but Andrew Painter has started to perform a bit better, and the team will be hoping for more of the same from Nola.

Furthermore, the team will also be hoping to see more from Luis Arraez in the lineup. The All-Star slugger is in the middle of one of the worst stretches of his career, and the Phillies will also be hoping that he can snap out of his funk.

Overall, Thursday night should be a fun one at the Field of Dreams for Philadelphia, but they must be focused on trying to come away with a win.