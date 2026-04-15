Phillies Catchers Adapting Well to MLB ABS Challenge System

The Philadelphia Phillies, like every team around baseball this year, had a major adjustment to make with the MLB ABS challenge system being implemented.

It allows players to challenge a ball or strike call from the home plate umpire that they do not agree with. The batter, catcher and pitcher can all motion within two seconds of a pitch being thrown if they would like the call to be looked at.

Teams are given two challenges to start each game. If they use one and it is correct, they get to keep it. However, if a challenge is deemed incorrect twice, they are not able to issue any more during the contest.

Every team operates differently when it comes to who can challenge calls and when. Phillies manager Rob Thomson will likely be open to giving full autonomy to his catchers, who have excelled at adapting to the MLB ABS challenge system thus far.

Phillies catchers have been excellent challenging calls

Sep 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Rafael Marchan (13) shakes hands with relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) after a save in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The duo of J.T. Realmuto and Rafael Marchan has been excellent through April 14 when it comes to issuing challenges. As shared by ESPN, Realmuto is a perfect six for six when issuing a challenge behind the plate.

Six other catchers are perfect with their challenges, with Mitch Garver of the Seattle Mariners going four for four and Adrian Del Castillo of the Arizona Diamondbacks going three for three.

The other four catchers who remain perfect are all two for two thus far: P.J. Higgins of the Cincinnati Reds, Jake Rogers of the Detroit Tigers, Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles and Jeferson Quero of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Philadelphia’s backup catcher, Marchan, is four for five thus far on the season. That makes the Phillies duo the most successful tandem when it comes to challenging calls thus far this season.

Their 90.9% success rate is first in the MLB and the only team that has reached the 90% threshold. In second place are the Tigers, who have been successful 84.6% of the time. No other team in baseball has a success rate in challenges from their catchers above 76.9%.

J.T. Realmuto, Rafael Marchan lead league in success rate

Oct 6, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) walks to the dugout prior to game two of the NLDS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Their success has buoyed the team’s overall rate of 62.1%, which is sixth best in baseball. Only the Reds, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals and Tigers have higher success rates.

What is holding back Philadelphia currently is the lack of success their hitters are having on challenges. Kyle Schwarber has been very good, going four for six, with his 66.7% putting him in 10th place.

But, overall, the Phillies hitters have been right only 46.7% of the time, which puts them in 17th place. Their pitching staff is one for three, with Jesus Luzardo getting his challenge correct while Cristopher Sanchez and Zach Pop got theirs wrong.

Pitchers have challenged by far the least amount of calls, with more than a third of the league, 13 teams total, still without a challenge from their hurlers.