Phillies Slugger Flashes NL MVP Caliber Upside in Great Performance

The Philadelphia Phillies came into Monday needing a win after a tough week, and they put together a very impressive showing against the Chicago Cubs.

Following going 2-4 last week against the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks, it was key for the Phillies to bounce back against the Cubs. Fortunately, they were able to do so and also potentially eased some concerns about the team.

While the pitching staff has been mostly good for Philadelphia even without Zack Wheeler, it has been the offense that has been the topic of conversation. Even though it might be early, there have been some really bad performances by the Phillies on offense so far.

This was a team that last week was shut out in back-to-back games against the Giants, and this is a lineup that is simply too good for that. The struggles of players like Alec Bohm have been very frustrating, but even with inconsistencies from others, Philadelphia has some elite star power.

On Monday, the Phillies showcased what this unit can do when things are going right with a 13-run outburst in the win. A major contributor for them was Kyle Schwarber, who put together what will likely be one of his best games of the season.

Schwarber Showcases MVP Form

Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In 2025, the slugger for the Phillies was able to have the best campaign of his career at a good time, with it being a contract season. Philadelphia was able to bring him back, and undoubtedly are hoping that he will be able to continue to perform at a high level.

Last season, he was second in the NL MVP race behind only Shohei Ohtani. In 2025, he slashed .240/.365/.563 with 56 home runs and 132 RBI. If not for Ohtani being the generational talent that he is, Schwarber would have easily won the award in most other years.

On Monday, he put together an MVP-caliber performance, going 2-for-3 at the plate with two home runs, four runs scored, three RBI, one walk, and was hit by a pitch. It was a fantastic game for the slugger, and now his overall season is starting to look quite impressive once again.

Following the excellent game, Schwarber is now slashing .240/.365/.563 with six home runs and 12 RBI. When he is playing at this level, the Philadelphia offense looks completely different, and he has proven to be one of the best sluggers in baseball when he’s on.