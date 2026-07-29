Phillies Collapse Against Marlins Reinforces Deadline Needs

For 4.5 innings, the Philadelphia Phillies were cruising against the Miami Marlins, looking as if they would salvage the final matchup of a three-game set.

Despite not having designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in the lineup because of gastrointestinal issues, the offense was clicking. A Trea Turner solo home run, Bryce Harper triple and RBI single from Alec Bohm plated three runs in the top of the fifth to give the Phillies a 5-0 lead.

Unfortunately, from that point on, everything unraveled. The Marlins’ pitching staff was able to buckle down, not allowing a run over the final four frames of the game. Not a single hit was allowed, as the only base runners Philadelphia mustered were Justin Crawford and Bryson Stott on walks.

The pitching staff also failed to hold onto the six-run lead they were given. Jesus Luzardo was dealing for four innings but ran into trouble in the fifth, giving up three earned runs. After a scoreless sixth inning, the onslaught continued.

Phillies suffer major collapse against Marlins to get swept

Jul 27, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; The Philadelphia Phillies meet at the mound against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Esteury Ruiz singled to begin the frame. He stole second and advanced to third after Brian Navarreto popped out. Jakob Marsee walked before Otto Lopez hit an RBI single.

Luzardo was removed from the game at that point, with Seth Johnson coming on. He didn’t find much more success, allowing both inherited runners to score when Xavier Edwards knocked in two runs with a single.

The final blow for the bullpen came when Jonathan Bowlan was called upon to pitch the eighth inning. He walked Kyle Stowers and got Ruiz out on a foul bunt. Griffin Conine was called upon as a pinch hitter and made the most of his opportunity, launching a go-ahead two-run home run.

And just like that, the Phillies were down 8-6 and went down quietly in the top of the ninth, 1-2-3, to complete a brutal sweep at the hands of their National League East rivals.

Phillies dropping quickly in standings

Jul 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) reacts after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia has now lost nine out of 12 games in the second half. All the work they put in to get back into the playoff picture is beginning to disappear as they are now 6.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East race and are the No. 3 team in the NL Wild Card standings with six teams all within 5.5 games.

If the pressure wasn’t already on Dave Dombrowski to pull off some trades, it is reaching a fever pitch. The team needs help in the bullpen, where the loss of Brad Keller put more strain on a relief staff that was already taxed.

When the lineup produces, the pitching falls flat, with a shutout loss in Game 2 being sandwiched by defeats in games the Phillies scored seven and six runs in. Normally, that would be enough to get a victory.

This is a brutal time for Philadelphia to be mired in a slump. Reinforcements are needed because the roster, as currently constructed, doesn’t look like a playoff threat at all.

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