Phillies Receive Bold Prediction for How MLB Trade Deadline Will Unfold

The Philadelphia Phillies are in a tough spot heading into the MLB trade deadline.

A veteran-laden team with championship aspirations, this isn’t a roster, as currently constructed, that looks like it can do much damage in the postseason. They have lost seven out of 10 games to start the second half, losing series to the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Their loss to the Miami Marlins, who snapped a 12-game losing streak, opened a new case of problems with ace Zack Wheeler showcasing diminished velocity. There are already clear needs to address on the roster, but does the franchise have the means to upgrade enough of them to be a threat in the playoffs?

Dave Dombrowski has pulled a rabbit out of the hat before ahead of trade deadlines. This time around, he will certainly be tested because of how lacking the organization’s farm system is. Alas, he shouldn’t be counted out, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports believes he will be all-in.

Phillies expected to be all-in this trade deadline

Jul 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly (8) walks to the mound to make a change during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Dombrowski will go all in and do what it takes no matter how many top prospects are needed. He badly wants another chance to return to the World Series,” Nightengale wrote in response to the question of whether Dombrowski can work his magic and come away with help again or not.

It will certainly be interesting to see which players he targets. Fans would love to create a super rotation by acquiring Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers. Given his track record, Dombrowski cannot be counted out, but it would be truly shocking if the Phillies were shopping in that aisle ahead of the deadline.

There are just too many holes and needs to dump all of their available assets into acquiring one player. For Philadelphia to be a threat in October, they are best suited to make multiple upgrades, hoping a few small additions add up to something larger.

To make it through the regular season, the Phillies need another starting pitcher. A bullpen day every fifth time through the rotation is putting strain on a relief staff that is already being stretched thin by an anemic offense.

Phillies most pressing need is on pitching staff

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) talks with manager Don Mattingly during a pitching change in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The Reds lost 4-1 to the Phillies. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The team is 5-21 whenever the No. 5 spot takes the mound. Philadelphia hasn’t won a game started by anyone other than Cristopher Sanchez, Wheeler or Jesus Luzardo since June 24.

Offensively, the team needs a right-handed hitter. Their on-base percentage is the worst in baseball and will take more than one player to improve. But bringing in someone who can help balance the lineup and mash southpaws would help immensely.

The wish list is long, but Dombrowski has a history of pulling off the improbable. Motivated to get back to the World Series, he will look to be aggressive ahead of the deadline.

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