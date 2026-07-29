Zack Wheeler Downplays Health Concerns After Struggles Against Marlins

According to several metrics, this is probably the best season Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler has ever had.

He's putting up career-highs in earned run average and WHIP, which is even more impressive considering that he's just months removed from undergoing surgery due to a blood clot that resulted in a diagnosis of thoracic outlet syndrome.

But it didn't seem like that on Monday against the Miami Marlins. In that game, Wheeler took the mound to start the bottom of the first inning and promptly gave up a single to Otto Lopez, who later scored after stealing second base. Wheeler then surrendered a solo home run to Heriberto Hernández on his very next pitch.

Just like that, the game was tied at 2-2, and a two-run home run by the struggling Bryce Harper in the top of the first was wasted. Wheeler then allowed a home run, a double and a triple in the second inning, and he ended up pitching just three innings in an 8-7 loss.

Zack Wheeler struggles against lowly Marlins

Jul 12, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He downplayed any suggestions that his health had something to do with his poor performance, via The Athletic (subscription required).

“Just one of those games,” said Wheeler, who allowed five runs in those three innings Monday. “One of these days. It just wasn’t coming out. I don’t know. No excuse, just a bad game.”

According to interim manager Don Mattingly, Wheeler had a case of nausea, but the 36-year-old said it wasn't a factor.

“I mean, that didn’t really affect me out there,” Wheeler said. “The ball just wasn’t coming out like I wanted it to. My body wasn’t moving like I wanted it to. I was trying to get through it. Some games I can. Just today, I couldn’t.”

FINAL: Marlins 8, Phillies 7 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 28, 2026

Despite Wheeler not finding the range, it looked like the Phillies were going to overcome his poor outing. Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto and Justin Crawford combined for four runs batted in during the top of the sixth inning, and Realmuto added a sacrifice fly in the eighth to put the team ahead 7-5.

Jhoan Duran came in to close the game in the bottom of the ninth, only to give up a two-RBI single to Hernandez and then a game-ending single to Griffin Conine. It seemed to highlight Philadelphia's lack of pitching depth, as well as the overall top-heavy aspect of its roster.

Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez are both having strong seasons, and Harper and Kyle Schwarber remain big-time threats at the plate. But the team could use another powerful starting pitcher, a reliable relief pitcher (or two), help in the outfield and a right-handed hitting threat.

It has fallen six games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings, and with the Aug. 3 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching, the pressure is rapidly mounting on the Phillies.

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