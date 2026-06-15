Phillies Continue Rise in MLB Power Rankings Despite Mediocre Week

With the middle of June here, the Philadelphia Phillies should be really pleased that they have a (38-33) record and are in the playoff hunt.

Despite a terrible start to the season, the Phillies have been able to turn things around and are now once again a contender in the National League. While it might have been an uneasy start to the year, Philadelphia has been led back closer to where they want to be thanks to a pitching staff that features two of the best in the game.

Furthermore, even though the lineup has had their struggles, they have three All-Star caliber players this year as well. Overall, while the team will need to seek some upgrades, especially in the lineup, they should be proud of how they were able to bounce back from the bad start.

As a team that has been a contender for the last several campaigns, expectations are always high for the Phillies. Now, they are starting to reach them.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released his updated power rankings and had the Phillies continue their move up from eighth to seventh after an even week on the field.

Phillies Continue Rise

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

After a (3-3) week on the road, the Phillies were able to move up one spot in rankings, and are now comfortably in the Top 10. To start the week, Philadelphia faced the Toronto Blue Jays and was able to win two out of three games to secure the series win.

Following that series was a weekend showdown against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Phillies unfortunately lost the series two games to one. The offense was hit or miss for Philadelphia in this series, scoring nine runs on Saturday, but getting shut out on both Friday and Sunday.

If the Phillies are going to reach their potential and achieve their lofty goals, help in the lineup is going to be needed. This unit is simply too short, with just a few players performing up to expectations. Furthermore, with the injury to Adolis Garcia, help in the outfield has become even more paramount.

This coming week, Philadelphia will be back at home facing a couple of division foes. They will start the week against the Miami Marlins, and then they will be hosting the New York Mets as well. This will be a good week for the Phillies to continue to try to stack up some wins against divisional opponents.