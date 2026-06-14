Phillies Have Two Players on Their Radar as Adolis Garcia Replacements

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a major blow when starting right fielder Adolis Garcia suffered an injury against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 10.

That could very well be the last time that Garcia dons a Phillies uniform. Signed to a one-year deal this past offseason, his season is likely over after it was revealed that he tore his right lat, subsequently being placed on the 60-day injured list.

In need of some outfield help, Philadelphia made a move to acquire Derek Hill from the Chicago White Sox. However, he looks more like a depth piece to help compensate for the loss of Johan Rojas, not someone who is going to play every day.

Still in the market for outfield help, there are two players who have emerged as trade targets for the Phillies. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the team has Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell and Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki on its radar.

Jo Adell, Seiya Suzuki on the Phillies trade radar

Jun 13, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) hits a single during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Either player would be a strong addition to the lineup to help offset the loss of Garcia. Adell would bring a similar skill set, providing some pop with the bat with 10 home runs and 10 doubles thus far this season.

Through 296 plate appearances, he has a .249/.291/.394 slash line with 39 RBI. He has hit at least 20 home runs in two consecutive campaigns coming into 2026, including a career-high 37 last year.

However, he would be a massive downgrade defensively. His -3 Fielding Run Value is in the 13th percentile.

Suzuki doesn’t present such an issue. He has been surprisingly great with the glove thus far in 2026 with +4 Fielding Run Value, which is in the 84th percentile. It is by far the best defensive season of his career.

Seiya Suzuki would be major upgrade for Phillies outfield

Jun 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) on the on deck circle during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

He is also performing incredibly well at the plate. Through 236 plate appearances, he has a .255/.339/.433 slash line, hitting 10 home runs and seven doubles with 27 RBI. Suzuki has already produced 1.9 bWAR in 2026.

Given how unproductive the right-handed batters have been in the Philadelphia lineup thus far this season, especially against left-handed pitching, both players would be a welcome addition to the lineup.

Adell and Suzuki are both under contract through the 2027 campaign, so this wouldn’t be a rental acquisition for the Phillies. Dave Dombrowski would be addressing right field, which has been an issue in recent years, for at least the next season as well.