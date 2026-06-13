Phillies on Wrong End of Jacob Misiorowski Historic Masterpiece

The Philadelphia Phillies went into their series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a ton of positive momentum.

They entered winning three series in a row, defeating the San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park before going on the road and taking two out of three from the Toronto Blue Jays.

That is great form to head into a series with National League Central-leading Brewers, but on Game 1, all of that positive momentum disappeared courtesy of Milwaukee starting pitcher, Jacob Misiorowski.

The young phenom put together one of the most dominant outings in MLB history, leaving the Phillies' lineup baffled all evening at the plate. The Brewers wasted no time getting him a lead, scoring a run in the bottom of the first off opener Tanner Banks and never looking back.

Phillies were shut down by Jacob Misiorowski

Jun 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at American Family Field. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

They would score five more throughout the evening off Andrew Painter, who was used as the bulk inning pitcher behind Banks. Insurance runs are always nice, but they wound up not needing any more because of how dominant Misiorowski was.

This was the kind of performance that catapults a player into the national stage, if he wasn’t already there. He completed a Maddux game, which is throwing a complete game and throwing fewer than 100 pitches.

How Misiorowski accomplished that Maddux is truly mind-boggling. He wasn’t just pitching to contact to keep his pitch count down; he was pounding the zone with incredible precision, throwing 74 of his 95 pitches for strikes.

That led to a truly unfathomable 15 strikeouts being recorded. That broke the previous record for strikeouts in a Maddux game, which was held by Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, who had 13.

An all-time pitching performance by Jacob Misiorowski. He threw a one-hit Maddux and punched 15. The most in a >99-pitch shutout before was Tarik Skubal's 13. This is Miz finding out in real time what he can be. The velocity is mind-bending. All of it is. pic.twitter.com/VdczYzmDhq — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 13, 2026

Philadelphia recorded only one hit against him, with Kyle Schwarber hitting a single in the top of the fourth inning. He was erased two batters later when Bryce Harper grounded into a double play to end the inning.

That single was the only thing that kept the Phillies from having a perfect game recorded against them. Misiorowski ended up facing the minimum number of batters, with 27 going to the plate.

He overpowered Philadelphia all night with some video game-like velocity numbers, leaving them with no answers at the plate. The race for the NL Cy Young Award is going to be a historic one this year with Misiorowski, Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.