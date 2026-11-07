Phillies Could Trade Brandon Marsh, But Would They Be Selling Too Low?

The Philadelphia Phillies have entered the offseason with a lot of questions and needs to fill coming off a disappointing end to the 2026 campaign. One of the tough decisions will be regarding an All-Star player.

For the fifth year in a row, the Phillies were able to make the postseason. This is generally seen as a great accomplishment for most teams, but Philadelphia has had high expectations after losing in the 2022 World Series.

Unfortunately, the team has been eliminated much earlier than they would have liked the last three years. With a veteran core that has seen a lot of success, but perhaps is also seeing their title window closing, everything is on the table for the Phillies this offseason.

Philadelphia is a group that would like to shake things up a bit, and that could involve trading some players who have been on the team for a while. One of those players who could be dealt is Brandon Marsh.

Strange Season for Marsh

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) watches his two-run home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was certainly a tale of two seasons for Marsh, who was an All-Star in the first half of the campaign and then a player who didn’t look like he belonged in the lineup for the second half.

Inconsistencies in the lineup were a major issue for the Phillies, and Marsh was one of the culprits. Before the All-Star break, he slashed .301/.339/.490 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI. He was very deserving of being selected to the All-Star team in the NL, and it looked like he had finally arrived.

Unfortunately, he was unable to sustain those numbers. In the second half of the year, he slashed .184/.243/.259 with just three home runs and 16 RBI. Marsh is arbitration-eligible this offseason, and what the plan will be for him is interesting.

The slugger is a much better player against right-handed pitching compared to southpaws, and perhaps being more of a platoon player is what would put him in the best position to succeed.

For the Phillies, this is a group that needs offensive help in the outfield. Philadelphia could certainly look to move Marsh and try to find alternative options, especially if they don’t believe that he can be an everyday starter.

The 2026 campaign was certainly a frustrating one for Marsh, and what his future will be with the club is very uncertain. With Philadelphia seemingly leaving all options open this offseason, trading Marsh is certainly going to be on the table.