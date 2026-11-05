Trading a Starting Pitcher to Help Other Areas Should Be Considered for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off another postseason appearance, but ultimately fell short of their goals once again. Now, with the team being unable to reach their lofty postseason goals, this offseason is shaping up to be an interesting one.

For the last five years, the Phillies have been one of the better teams in the National League. However, after making the World Series in 2022 and then the NLCS in 2023, it has been early eliminations for Philadelphia in postseason play since.

In 2026, the Phillies had some clear issues, and it was undoubtedly a frustrating season. Philadelphia had a lot of holes in the lineup, and the bullpen also struggled down the stretch. This was a recipe for disaster for the team, and that ended up being the case.

Now, as the team heads into the offseason, figuring out what the plan will be to improve is interesting. The payroll for the Phillies is quite high, and whether or not they will look to add a big-name free agent remains to be seen. Furthermore, they don’t have the deepest farm system to try and pull off a big trade to improve.

However, one area that is a great strength of the team is their starting rotation. With Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, and Andrew Painter, this group is a strong one. Perhaps moving one of these pitchers could be part of the solution.

Should Phillies Move a Starter To Shake Things Up?

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) looks toward the outfield and walks to the dugout after the first inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Philadelphia were to move a starter in a trade, it would be a potentially creative way to improve. Entering the last year of his deal, moving at this point and at the high number he is being paid makes him one of the more unlikely to be moved.

After him, moving either Sanchez or Luzardo would be extremely bold. Both are on very good contracts based on their production. If the Phillies were to make the bold move of dealing one of them, they would undoubtedly get a haul and could help the team reset a bit.

Furthermore, the other two options would be different. Coming off a better season in 2026, Nola might be possible to move again. Philadelphia would likely have to absorb some of the contract or get virtually nothing in return, but moving him could help them lower their payroll.

Finally, Andrew Painter will be rounding out the rotation. The young right-hander had some ups and downs as a rookie, but trading him would likely be selling a bit low on a talented young pitcher.

Overall, moving a starter could very well be on the table for Philadelphia. They could call up a player like Gage Wood if they deem him ready to pitch in the majors, or perhaps sign someone in free agency. While it might be bold, it shouldn’t be ruled out as a possibility either.