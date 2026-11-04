Phillies Would Be Great Fit for Dodgers Outfielder in Trade

With the MLB offseason in full swing, it’s time to think about offseason moves that teams are going to make, including the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dayn Perry of CBS Sports created a list of the Top 25 MLB trade candidates during the 2026-27 offseason, selecting a list of players he believes could be moved from their current teams before Opening Day 2027.

As for the Phillies, they will be looking to add the necessary pieces to their team to get them deeper into the postseason next year. They made it into the postseason last season as a Wild Card team, but lost in three games to NL East rival the Atlanta Braves.

One player that could be a potential trade fit is Los Angeles Dodgers’ outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

Phillies would be great fit for Teoscar Hernandez

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) looks on before game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Milwaukee Brewers at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s safe to say that Philadelphia is in need of outfield help this offseason. While they had Bryce Harper back in right field for the second half of the season, other outfielders they utilized in the postseason include Derek Hill, Bryan De La Cruz and Brandon Marsh. The addition of a solid outfielder is essential for the team’s success in 2027.

Hernández could very well be an ideal fit. While he’ll be entering his age-34 season, his track record of success in the past makes him a viable option for the Phillies.

Hernández slashed .267/.334/.425 in 125 games for the Dodgers last year, with 16 homers, 18 doubles, 64 RBIs, 66 runs scored and a .759 OPS.

Additionally, his reputation of being clutch and successful in the postseason is a key factor when considering Hernández as a strong option for Philadelphia. He has 11 homers, 32 RBIs and a .746 OPS in 175 career postseason at-bats. He not only has immense postseason experience but has also found success on the postseason stage, which could help the Phillies down the stretch.

Perry considers Hernández to be a “bold possibility from contenders” according to the list. Perry defines this category as, “Core contributors on teams with legit playoff/World Series aspirations who, despite those factors, still may be on the block for reasons of salary escalation, to fill roster needs elsewhere, or to make room for an incoming high-ceiling prospect.”

If you were the Dodgers, would you consider trading Teoscar Hernandez? He comes with potentially 2 years of club control (2028 Club Option) and is coming off of a very solid finish to 2026



LA needs to improve their bullpen a bit and with young outfielders like JDP, Eduardo… pic.twitter.com/QKC4gH38Tb — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) November 1, 2026

From Los Angeles’ perspective, they want to give more opportunities to No. 1 Prospect Josue De Paula, who got his first taste of the Big Leagues last season. In order to give him the everyday at-bats the Dodgers want, unloading an outfielder makes the most sense.

They have Andy Pages and Kyle Tucker in their outfield as well, and with Los Angeles’ desire to get younger, faster and more athletic, Hernández is likely the odd man out.

Hernández is owed $22 million in 2027, with a $15 million team option for the 2028 season.

With Hernández likely on the move this winter, the Phillies jump out as a potential fit. While he’s seeing signs of decline, taking a flyer on Hernández could be a risk worth taking for Philadelphia, who will look to once again compete with the Braves in the division.

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