Phillies Place Caleb Kilian on IL but Don’t Call up Alex McFarlane

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian along with Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants ahead of the MLB trade deadline in what they believed would be their most impactful addition.

Arraez has made his presence felt in the lineup, providing much-needed protection to Bryce Harper. Kilian quickly became a trusted arm for interim manager Don Mattingly out of the bullpen, but the heavy workload quickly caught up.

As he threw his final pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 9, Kilian looked to injure himself. Mattingly admitted things didn’t look good, and the team has officially announced what has happened.

Kilian suffered a left oblique strain and has been placed on the 15-day injured list. The Phillies made the move ahead of the start of their series against the St. Louis Cardinals, announcing the player who will be taking his spot on the roster.

Phillies making mistake not having Alex McFarlane replace Caleb Kilian

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane (71) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To the dismay of Philadelphia fans, it won’t be Alex McFarlane. Instead, the team is bringing back Chase Shugart, who was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, with Alan Rangel being brought back to the Big League club.

Shugart was sent down to Lehigh Valley mostly to get some rest after being called upon with regularity. He pitched three times in four days. On the second day of a back-to-back, he threw two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three runs, one of which was earned, in what ended up being a 7-5 loss in 11 innings.

Shugart has had his moments of being productive with the Phillies in 2026, but bringing him back to the Major Leagues is certainly going to be viewed as a disappointment, as fans want to see what McFarlane can do at the highest level.

Prior to tonight’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Phillies placed RHP Caleb Kilian on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, the Phillies recalled RHP Chase Shugart from Lehigh Valley (AAA). — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 10, 2026

Part of the reason why Philadelphia hasn’t given the flamethrowing righty a chance in the Big Leagues is that they wanted him to gain experience working late in games with Triple-A. He has looked great in a small sample size, throwing 4.1 innings with Lehigh Valley and not allowing a run while striking out eight.

Only one hit and two walks have been allowed, as McFarlane is looking to force his way into the mix as an option for the Major League bullpen.

This relief staff is overworked, and adding a youthful arm to the mix could provide the team with a much-needed jolt. He has real upside, recording a 1.83 ERA across 39.1 innings with Double-A Reading, Triple-A and one Big League outing.

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