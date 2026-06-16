Phillies Face Obstacles Outside Their Control To Trade for Mike Trout

It is no secret that the Philadelphia Phillies are on the hunt for some outfield help ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Unfortunately for them, they are not alone. Production in the outfield, namely right field, has been scarce around the league in 2026. Teams that have outfielders who are playing well are going to be able to cash in ahead of the trade deadline if they do choose.

One team that people will be keeping a close eye on is the Los Angeles Angels. They are once again near the bottom of the MLB standings, and it is fair to wonder when they will ever embrace the kind of rebuild that is necessary to get the franchise back on track.

Of course, part of that rebuild could include trading Mike Trout. Bringing him home is something Phillies fans would love to see happen, but there are real obstacles the Philadelphia front office would have to overcome, and some of the issues are beyond their control.

Phillies will face challenges trying to trade for Mike Trout

Jun 12, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs after hitting a single during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Angels owner Arte Moreno is chief among those obstacles. The Angels reportedly were deep in trade talks with the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the trade deadline in 2023 that would have sent shockwaves through the MLB.

Shohei Ohtani, an impending free agent, would have gone to the Rays in a blockbuster deal that would have included third baseman Junior Caminero. Moreno wouldn’t sign off on that trade, and instead, Los Angeles made an ill-fated attempt as buyers, which resulted in players being put on waivers a few weeks later.

If the front office didn’t have the authority to trade Ohtani in a walk year, it is hard to imagine a trade centered around Trout being okayed.

Another layer to the Angels' organization structure is that general manager Perry Minasian is in the final year of his contract. Would he be given the authority to make a deal involving Trout, since the odds of him keeping this job beyond this season are slim, at best?

Mike Trout knots the score with home run No. 16 🎣 pic.twitter.com/gvj0NDfA24 — MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2026

That is before even taking into account the no-trade clause that Trout has in his contract and how much money he is owed. Returning home and being part of a playoff race could certainly sway Trout to waive the no-trade clause.

But figuring out a return package for him is difficult. No one is taking on his contract in full, which will impact the kind of prospect return for Los Angeles.

A deadline deal involving Trout feels unrealistic, at least right now. During the offseason, when the sides can work more closely together on a deal to send him somewhere of his liking, along with a presumably expanded market for him, makes a lot more sense.

Alas, most baseball fans would love to see the future Hall of Fame outfielder somewhere else so that he can actually compete for a championship. And the Phillies would be a great fit.