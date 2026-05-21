Rays’ Success Can Be Attributed To Failed Shohei Ohtani Trade

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently one of the best teams in baseball, far exceeding all expectations that were placed on them coming into the season.

With a 33-15 record, they are four games ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East. The only team that has more victories than the Rays entering play on May 21 is the Atlanta Braves, who are 34-16.

There are a lot of players who have contributed to this hot start, one of them being third baseman Junior Caminero. An All-Star in his first full Major League season in 2025, he is the face of the franchise and someone who can be a perennial MVP candidate as arguably the best young power hitter in baseball.

This situation is one Tampa Bay fans are thrilled about, but it is a reality that almost didn't come to fruition. Fans can thank the stubbornness of the Los Angeles Angels for Caminero still being in navy and light blue, because if the Rays had their way a few years ago, he would be out west as part of a Shohei Ohtani trade package.

Rays pushed hard to acquire Shohei Ohtani in 2023

Aug 3, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs to first base against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote a piece detailing trade talks between the franchises that would have altered the path of both teams for years to come. Ahead of Ohtani hitting free agency, Tampa Bay made a push to acquire him in a trade in 2023.

Serious discussions were had, but for the second straight year, owner Arte Moreno decided against trading his transcendent superstar. Instead, Los Angeles lost him to their rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in free agency a few months later.

This is a prime example of the best trade sometimes being the one you don’t make. At the time, Caminero was a 19-year-old in Double-A. He wasn’t the household name he is now, but his potential was through the roof as one of the highest-rated prospects in the game.

Shohei Ohtani, Tampa Bay Ray? The proposed 2023 deadline deal that would’ve shocked baseball. Unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/l5qdrJWbKw — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 21, 2026

However, he wasn’t the only youngster involved in these trade talks. Carson Williams, the team’s current No. 1-ranked prospect, was 20 years old in High-A at the time and would have been involved in the trade, too.

Despite Ohtani being a rental, the Angels wanted even more along with those two, and the Rays were reportedly willing to include more assets, albeit lesser pieces, to get the deal to the finish line.

For a team that has been mired in mediocrity as long as the Angels, that is the kind of trade package that could rejuvenate an entire franchise and fan base. Imagine their lineup with the emergence of Zach Neto and Mike Trout, with Caminero sandwiched between them.

Instead, Moreno didn’t pull the trigger on the deal. Los Angeles turned into an ill-fated buyer that summer, acquiring Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk and Dominic Leone.

Junior Caminero this season:



210 PA

141 wRC+ | .378 wOBA

.268/.357/.508 | .865 OPS

12.4% BB% | 16.2% K%

13 HR | 31 R | 27 RBI



After hitting 45 HR last season, he has seen the fewest pitches in the strike zone in MLB this year (34.9% Zone%).



He’s chasing ~4% less than last… pic.twitter.com/b8nhd5XBYY — Off The Trop (@OffTheTrop) May 21, 2026

That strategy bombed, with Giolito, Lopez and Leone eventually being released in cost-saving moves to duck the luxury tax threshold.

As for Tampa Bay, hindsight is 20/20, but it is certainly fortunate Los Angeles didn’t want to deal Ohtani. Things fell apart down the stretch with Shane McClanahan suffering a season-ending injury that he didn’t return from until this season.

Shortstop Wander Franco, the face of the franchise at the time, was placed on the restricted list on Aug. 14. Ohtani would find himself on the sidelines as well, tearing his UCL in his right elbow on Aug. 23 before suffering an oblique strain on Sept. 3. Eventually, he underwent surgery on his elbow on Sept. 23.

Those developments were far from ideal, but the Rays at least have Caminero and Williams in the organization still, and are on top of the AL, while the Angels are on the opposite end of the spectrum with the fewest wins in the MLB with 17.