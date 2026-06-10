Phillies Land Mike Trout in Bold Hypothetical Trade Proposal

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to try to build momentum, the team will be looking for ways to improve its team before the trade deadline.

Now that the terrible start to the season is starting to be put in the past, the Phillies are focused on winning games and proving that they can be a contender in the National League once again.

This is a team that has been to the playoffs for four straight years, and the expectation is to make it five straight. Even though it has been far from a perfect campaign, the team is looking much better of late. Philadelphia might not be firing on all cylinders, but they are winning games, and that’s what matters at the end of the day.

However, the Phillies still have some notable areas to address with improving their offensive production likely being at the top of the list.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently proposed a trade that would send Mike Trout to the Phillies in exchange for both Gage Wood and Justin Crawford.

Trout to Philadelphia Would Send Shockwaves

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With a no-trade clause and a massive contract with the Los Angeles Angels, Trout being traded would take a lot of things to happen. It wasn’t long ago that his contract felt like it was unmovable, but he has been healthy and performing at a high level once again.

When looking at the potential fit with the Phillies, he would be able to slide right into center field and provide them with some much-needed offensive help. The thought of a trio at the top of the order that features Trout, Bryce Harper, and Kyle Schwarber would be one of the most feared in baseball.

However, while Trout is playing well, the Angels would undoubtedly have to eat a significant amount of his remaining contract. In this case, with both Gage Wood and Justin Crawford going to Los Angeles, they would likely be eating quite a bit of it.

Wood is seen as arguably the best trade asset the team has right now, and moving him in a deal would have to result in a player of the caliber of Trout coming back. Furthermore, even though Crawford might be struggling in the majors, he is still very young with a high upside.

Overall, while a lot of things would have to fall into place to get a deal done, the fit for both sides is certainly there.