Phillies' Former All-Star Wisely Seen as Player Who Should Be Traded

The Philadelphia Phillies are starting to play some very good baseball of late, and they are quickly moving their way closer to the .500 mark.

Despite a (9-19) start to the season, the Phillies haven’t given up and are on an impressive run right now. The team has won seven of their last eight games since firing Rob Thomson in a move that has turned out to be the right one.

With a (16-20) record entering play on Wednesday, it has been an impressive stretch, but there is still a lot of work to do. While Philadelphia was off to a slow start, the Atlanta Braves were able to build a significant lead in the division. Even though there is still a lot of season to go, the Braves are a formidable team, and catching them will be challenging.

Furthermore, as the Phillies continue to try to improve, they will likely be looking to make some moves to help as well. While they might have been thought to be sellers not too long ago with their struggles, they will more than likely be buyers at the deadline. However, there is one player that they should move on from.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the player most likely to be traded this year for the Phillies being their struggling third baseman, Alec Bohm.

Bohm Being Dealt Makes Sense

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Due to Philadelphia getting back on track of late, the thought of them being a seller now is unlikely for the time being. This is a team that has gotten red hot under Don Mattingly and is charging back to the .500 mark.

If the Phillies are able to continue their winning ways, they will undoubtedly be buyers this season, like in years past. However, whether they are buyers or sellers, moving Bohm makes sense. The former All-Star has struggled a ton this year, and this has been an issue dating back to the second half of his All-Star campaign in 2024.

So far this year, Bohm has slashed .161/.230/.210 with one home run and 15 RBI. The numbers are really poor, and a change at the position seems to be needed. The former All-Star likely wouldn’t bring back much in return due to his struggles and being in the final year of his contract.

Even though the team is playing better, Bohm has created quite a void in the batting order with his struggles. Moving on from him and trying other options at the position makes sense, and seeing him get traded wouldn’t be too much of a surprise.