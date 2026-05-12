Phillies Getting Much-Needed Bullpen Reinforcements Soon

If the Philadelphia Phillies are going to continue clawing their way back into the playoff picture in the National League after a brutal start to the season, they need to have their pitching staff operating at a high level.

The lineup still has a lot of inconsistencies, especially when facing left-handed pitching. Is age finally catching up to that group? If Father Time is starting to win the battle, it puts even more pressure on the pitching staff.

What was billed as one of the best starting rotations in baseball is starting to live up to that hype. Rookie Andrew Painter is struggling to find his way, but the Phillies can afford to bide time with Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, Jesus Luzardo and Aaron Nola filling the other spot.

Working deep into games has been a concern for the team, which is why it is so important that reinforcements are on the way. The Phillies got back star closer Jhoan Duran from the injured list last week, and more help is nearing a return.

Zach Pop, Max Lazar both on rehab assignments for Phillies

Mar 12, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Pop (56) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Zach Pop, who last pitched on April 12 and has been dealing with a calf strain, is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. In his last outing on May 9, he pitched a scoreless inning and is inching closer to a return to the Big Leagues.

He has made seven appearances, throwing 7.1 innings thus far in 2026, with a 3.68 ERA and 3.12 FIP.

Max Lazar has not yet pitched in the Major Leagues this season and is on the 60-day injured list. However, he, too, is nearing a return from an oblique strain suffered during the World Baseball Classic.

He is currently on a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading. A regular part of the Philadelphia bullpen in 2025, he made 36 appearances and threw 41.1 innings with a 4.79 ERA, 4.95 FIP and 0.3 bWAR.

Zach Pop is joining us in Lehigh Valley for a rehab assignment! pic.twitter.com/nkK1lfGH4j — Lehigh Valley IronPigs (@IronPigs) May 9, 2026

Getting those two back in the mix at the Major League level will be a nice reprieve for a bullpen that has been taxed because of the starting rotation’s inability to work deeper into games. Having some fresh arms will certainly help, but the team has also been upgrading the organizational depth.

The Phillies recently made two waiver claims, bringing Jackson Rutledge and Grant Holman aboard, optioning both to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Neither has found much success in the Big Leagues, but they do have experience pitching at the highest level.

Knowing they can turn to experienced arms and not have to take a risk with an unproven younger player can put Philadelphia at ease, should injuries arise and their depth be tested.