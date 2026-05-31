Phillies GM Shares Brutal Update on Status of Aidan Miller

The Philadelphia Phillies have experienced some struggles in their lineup this season that, in an ideal world, top prospect Aidan Miller would have been able to help them address.

The No. 1-ranked prospect in the organization and a top-100 prospect in the sport has an incredibly bright future. He is on the precipice of the Major Leagues after a strong 2025 campaign set him up for a potential promotion in 2026.

Alas, his Big League debut is certainly going to be delayed. At this point, the Phillies are just hoping that he can get on the field this year as he deals with a troublesome lower back injury that isn’t healing in the manner anyone wants.

A recent update from general manager Preston Mattingly, via Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia, is not an encouraging one. Miller is still doing his rehab, but baseball activities have halted.

Aidan Miller suffers apparent setback in rehab

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

“We’re leaning on medical. He’s still just doing his rehab program at this point. Not baseball activities,” Mattingly said.

There were some positive updates provided by interim manager Don Mattingly on May 19 that Miller was able to do some light baseball activities, which hinted he was on the mend and working toward a return to the field. Disappointingly, that is no longer the case.

This is an unfortunate setback for the young shortstop. 2026 was going to be a big year for Miller, looking to build off a successful 2025 campaign in which he hit 14 home runs and stole 59 bases, looking like a clone of current Philadelphia shortstop, Trea Turner.

The most encouraging aspect of his performance last year was how well his debut in Triple-A went. Playing with Lehigh Valley, Miller produced a .333/.514/.519 slash line in 37 plate appearances with one home run, two doubles and seven stolen bases, being caught only once.

However, there was one thing that stood out the most in how he played: his strike zone recognition. Miller struck out only seven times and drew nine walks, showing an advanced handle of the strike zone at only 21 years old.

Phillies GM Preston Mattingly on Aidan Miller’s status:



“We’re leaning on medical. He’s still just doing his rehab program at this point. Not baseball activities.”



He was reportedly doing light baseball activities. Not any longer. — Cole Weintraub (@WeintraubCole) May 31, 2026

Excitement was on the rise for the star prospect, but that has come to a screeching halt because of the lower back ailment that he has been dealing with since spring training.

Despite the current doom and gloom, there is still optimism that Miller will appear in games this year.

“Yeah, I think we’re optimistic he’s going to play in a game too,” Mattingly said.

A back issue plagued the star shortstop during the 2025 season, but it didn’t keep him off the field. Hopefully, he can return in the near future and continue his ascent toward a spot on the Major League roster.

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